Landon Clark was named a 2021 Churchill Scholar, one of 15 students across the United States and only the second University of Georgia student to receive this scholarship. Clark is a senior biochemistry and molecular biology, genetics, and biology triple major.
The Churchill Scholarship pays for American students to travel to the University of Cambridge in England for one year and allows for them to work toward a master’s degree. This scholarship awards students full tuition, travel costs, a stipend and a chance to apply for a $2,000 special research grant.
Clark will be pursuing his master’s degree in biochemistry. Anita Qualls was the first UGA student to receive this scholarship in 2019. After getting his master’s degree, Clark plans on returning to the U.S. to pursue a master’s and doctoral degree to become a physician-scientist. He plans on specializing in immunology and pathology while also teaching. Clark will focus his research on mechanisms and treatment of immune diseases, according to the press release.
“The University of Georgia is exceptionally proud of Landon for receiving the Churchill Scholarship,” said UGA President Jere W. Morehead. “We are delighted to have a second UGA student become part of this valuable program that promotes progress in the STEM disciplines and exchange of ideas among American and British scholars.”
Clark will be graduating from the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences in May following his time as a CURO Honors Scholar, Honors student and 2020 Goldwater Scholar.
During his time at UGA, Clark’s involvement consisted of working as a peer leader and past director of academic outreach with the Student Government Association. He has also worked with the Honors Program and the chemistry department as a teaching assistant, Honors Program Student Council as the treasurer and the Office of Service-Learning as a Public Service and Outreach Scholar.
In addition to his on-campus involvement, Clark has worked in a UGA lab since his freshman year. In this lab, Clark worked with Michael Terns in the Terns lab investigating gene-editing tools. He also worked with the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in summer 2019 and studied a rare immune disorder, hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis alongside H. Trent Spencer, a professor at Emory University.
“Landon’s impact as a CURO Honors Scholar goes beyond his outstanding individual achievements in academics and research,” said Maria Navarro, associate director of the Honors Program and CURO. “Landon has had considerable success as a team builder and peer mentor, and he has supported a good number of students as they discover and strengthen their interest, skills and potential in undergraduate research.”