In 2018, Lauren McCluskey was an accomplished student-athlete at the University of Utah. She had earned a track and field scholarship and was about to graduate. However, that year, on Oct. 22, she was shot and killed by her abuser, a man she had briefly dated, despite her attempt to report her abuse to police.
In the aftermath of her death, McCluskey’s parents created the nonprofit organization the Lauren McCluskey Foundation to further causes that were important to McCluskey in memory of her. The foundation supports charitable work in three areas: campus safety, amateur athletics and animal welfare.
Out of this mission, Lauren’s Promise was born, a simple statement that professors across the country were encouraged to commit to and add to their syllabi. The statement, “I will listen and believe you if someone is threatening you,” is meant to encourage students to reach out to professors for help if they feel uncomfortable asking for help or are unable to obtain it from other sources.
“People should know that they have advocates among faculty as some people that might have potentially more weight talking to campus police or police or just somebody that’s willing to be persistent about it,” said Nick Magnan, an associate professor of agricultural and applied economics at the University of Georgia.
He added Lauren’s Promise along with campus resources to his own syllabus in 2019.
Magnan is not alone in his choice to commit to Lauren’s Promise, with professors at nearly 100 universities across the country making this same commitment. UGA is one of these universities and has resources available to students who find themselves in a dangerous or potentially dangerous situation.
Magnan said he wants students to feel like they have places to turn to. “Don’t hesitate if you feel like you’re in danger,” Magnan said. “And be persistent. Don’t let one person in authority blowing you off at one time deter you from seeking the help that you need.”