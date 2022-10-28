Legendary former Georgia football head coach Vince Dooley died peacefully in his home on Friday afternoon, according to University of Georgia officials. He was 90 years old. He is survived by his wife and four children, who were present at the time of his passing.
Dooley was hospitalized earlier this month with a case of COVID, but had returned to his home in Athens on Oct. 10.
Dooley, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, was the head coach for Georgia’s 1980 run to a national championship victory and won a program record 201 games in his 25 seasons as head coach. He also served as athletic director from 1979 to 2004.
Current Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart posted about Dooley's passing on Twitter.
"Our family is heartbroken by the death of Coach Dooley," Smart wrote. "He was one of a kind with an unmatched love for UGA! He and Barbara embraced my family from day one. He will be missed in our community, university, and in college athletics."