The University of Georgia’s spring 2023 commencement ceremonies for undergraduates and graduates will occur over two days, May 11 and 12. The undergraduate ceremony is set for Friday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. and the graduate ceremony for Thursday, May 11 at 9:30 a.m.
Convocation and commencement events for most of the individual schools/colleges will take place from Wednesday, May 10 through Friday, May 12, with some having already taken place and the School of Law’s set for May 20. Here is a list of all the convocation and commencement events that could be found online via UGA websites.
Colleges:
- Mary Frances Early College of Education: Thursday, May 11 at 2:30 p.m. at The Classic Center Grand Hall
- Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources: Friday, May 12 at 3:00 p.m. at The Classic Center Grand Hall
- College of Family and Consumer Sciences: Friday, May 12 at 3:00 p.m. at the The Classic Center Theatre
- College of Agricultural & Environmental Sciences: Thursday, May 11 at 6:00 p.m. at The Classic Center
- Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication: Wednesday, May 10 at 1:00 p.m. at The Classic Center, Grand Hall
- College of Engineering: Friday, May 12 at 9:00 a.m. at The Classic Center, Grand Hall
- Odum School of Ecology: Friday, May 12
- Ceremony at 12:00 p.m. at the Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources Building 2, Auditorium
- Reception: 1:00 p.m. at the Ecology Main Lobby and Courtyard
- Terry College of Business: Graduate Ceremony: Wednesday, May 10 at 9:00 a.m. at The Classic Center. Undergraduate Ceremony: Wednesday, May 10 at 5:00 p.m. or 8:00 p.m. Undergraduate students taking part registered for one of the two ceremonies.
- College of Pharmacy: Graduate Ceremony: Saturday, May 6 at 12:00 p.m. at The Classic Center. Undergraduate Ceremony: Friday, May 12 at 2:00 p.m. at Pharmacy South 101
- School of Public and International Affairs: Friday, May 12 at 11:00 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Students selected which ceremony they are attending.
- College of Environment and Design: Friday, May 12 at 2:00 p.m. at Fine Arts Theatre
- School of Social Work: Friday, May 12 at 2:00 p.m. at The Classic Center
- College of Public Health: Friday, May 12 at 3:00 p.m. at The Classic Center, Athena Ballroom.
- AU/UGA Medical Partnership Celebration of Graduation: Saturday, May 13 at 10:00 a.m. at the Georgia Center, Mahler Hall.
- School of Law: Saturday, May 20 at 10:00 a.m. at The Classic Center Grand Hall
Franklin College of Arts and Sciences:
- Lamar Dodd School of Art: Friday, May 12 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lamar Dodd School of Art, Main Building
- Biochemistry & Molecular Biology: Friday, May 12 at 1:30 p.m. at the Science Learning Center, Room 085
- Biology: Friday, May 12 at 9:00 a.m. at The Classic Center Theatre
- Cellular Biology: Friday, May 12 at 3:15 p.m. at the Biological Sciences Building, Room 404A
- Chemistry: Friday, May 12 at 10:30 a.m. at i-STEM-2, Room 1218
- Classics: Not listed
- Communication Studies: Thursday, May 11, 12:00 p.m. at The Chapel on North Campus
- Comparative Literature: Friday, 12 May at 4:00 p.m. at the Joe Brown lobby and courtyard
- Computer Science: Friday, May 12 at 1:00 p.m. at the Georgia Center, Mahler Hall
- Criminal Justice Studies Program: Friday, May 12 at 10:00 a.m. at 101 Zell Miller Learning Center
- Dance: Friday, May 12 at 11:30 a.m. at the New Dance Theatre Dance Building. In-person and virtual.
- English: Wednesday, May 10 at 4:00 p.m. at the Fine Arts Theatre
- Genetics: Not listed
- Geography: Thursday, May 11 at 3:30 p.m. at 200C Geography/Geology Building
- Geology: Not listed
- German & Slavic Studies: Not listed
- History: Friday, May 12 at 12:00 p.m. at 303 Zell Miller Learning Center, Reading Room
- Institute for African Studies: Not listed
- Linguistics: Not listed
- Mathematics: Friday, May 12 at 11:30 a.m. at the Paul D. Coverdell Building, Room S175
- Microbiology: Friday, May 12 at 2:00 p.m. at the Biological Sciences Building, Room 404B
- Hugh Hodgson School of Music: Thursday, 11 May at 6:00 p.m. at the Hodgson Concert Hall, Performing Arts Center
- Philosophy: Friday, May 12 at 1:00 p.m. at Peabody Hall
- Physics and Astronomy: Not listed
- Psychology: Thursday, May 11 at 9:30 a.m. at The Classic Center
- Religion: Friday, May 12 at 1:30 p.m. at Adinkra Hall in Memorial Hall
- Romance Languages: Thursday, May 11, time TBD at Herty Field
- Sociology: Not listed
- Statistics: Thursday, May 11 at 12:00 p.m. at Ramsey Auditorium, Sanford Hall-213
- Theatre and Film Studies: Not listed