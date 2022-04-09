Editor's note: Delaney Tarr, president of Phi Kappa, previously wrote for The Red & Black.
The Phi Kappa Literary Society and Demosthenian Literary Society debated on Thursday night for the first time since ending their intersociety debate in November 2019.
In an email to The Red & Black, Phi Kappa President Delaney Tarr wrote the societies tried to negotiate terms of the debate in 2019 but could not. While the societies were still unable to negotiate the terms of the debate in 2020, the main reason it was canceled that year and hasn’t been held since is COVID-19. The societies were able to agree on terms this year, allowing the debate to finally restart in its full capacity.
“We haven’t been able to resume activities like ISD in their full capacity until recently due to safety concerns and the like, so this was very much a triumphant return for us,” Tarr wrote.
The debate centered around whether private property on celestial bodies should be recognized via first possession. It was held in the Hatton Lovejoy Courtroom in the Law School Thursday night with a crowd of around 50 people.
Demosthenian Chief Justice Ella Tucker introduced the meeting and read out some of the rules of the debate: no entering or exiting during the debate, remaining silent during the speeches and no other guests allowed into the Law School following the debate.
The judges for the debate were Kelly Edenfield, Jaclyn Nolan and Bjorn Stillion Southard.
Demosthenian took the affirmation side, arguing for first possession and emphasizing the climate crisis and the urgent need to look to space as an option. Phi Kappa took the negation side, opposing first possession and arguing for a public-private partnership instead. Both sides’ arguments referenced climate change.
The affirmation and negation constructives started the debate, with each speaker receiving an allocated eight minutes to make their points followed by a two minute cross examination from the opposing team.
Demosthenian Custodian Savannah Jackson defined first possession as “a property theory that states if an object is not previously owned, the person who reaches it first will be the original and full owner of said object .''
Jackson said this theory is a universally recognized form of property recognition and would be a highly effective solution in looking to space for nonrenewable resources. Jackson also said private companies are the answer in searching for resources on other planets because they have the means to develop the necessary technology.
Demosthenian’s second speaker, Eli Klenberg, echoed many of Jackson’s points and emphasized the urgency of the climate crisis.
“Make no mistake, tonight the negation would see our species die,” Klenberg said.
Klenberg argued first possession would be the most viable solution to save the species. He said while fighting climate change on Earth is a solution, Earth’s resources are finite while those in space are not.
In the cross examinations, Phi Kappa focused on asking how private companies, such as tech giants, would be incentivized to develop this technology and choose to help mankind as a whole.
Phi Kappa argued for a public-private partnership between governments and corporations, insisting first possession will only heighten inequality and exclusion.
“Space is a resource from which no nation or private resource can be excluded,” said Phi Kappa Webmaster Nykia Cook.
In their cross examination of Phi Kappa, the Demosthenians argued private companies are profit driven and would therefore be inclined to participate in first possession. They also said the companies would not infinitely possess the resources they extract.
During the five minute rebuttal and summations, Phi Kappa said Demosthenian’s theory of first possession is unrealistic and that the team had “conceded multiple times to public-private partnerships”, Tarr said. They repeated that first possession would widen disparities already present.
Phi Kappa member Pate Duncan, who later won best speaker of the debate, said the public-private partnership would be a competitive system preventing monopolies, and called Demosthenian’s argument “fear mongering.”
The Demosthenian affirmation speakers repeated the urgency of first possession of space, emphasizing that the government would not realistically help mankind.
“The political paralysis in America, and general instability in the rest of the world, does not meet us in this need for a public-private partnership,” said Demosthenian member Brendan Porter.
After deliberation, Bjorn Stillion Southard spoke on the judges’ notes before declaring a winner.
Southard said the judges noticed the debate focused on the U.S even though it was introduced as an international issue in the beginning. Southard also said there was a mention of colonialism which could have been used to leverage an argument against the other, and that there was no discussion of the environmental impact of harvesting resources from space.
Phi Kappa was declared the winner of the debate.