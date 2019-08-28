A copy of an Aug. 23 email sent to UGA sorority advisors and forwarded to The Red & Black said longtime UGA Director of Greek Life Claudia Shamp had retired that day. Shamp served in that role since 1988, according to her LinkedIn page.
The same email also announced that Elizabeth Pittard, assistant director and advisor to the Panhellenic Council, had resigned that day after working with the “Panhellenic team for over eight years.”
