The boyfriend of University of Georgia professor Marianne Shockley accused of killing her was indicted on four counts, including felony murder and concealing the death of another.
The indictments were filed against Marcus Lillard by a Baldwin County grand jury on Jan. 14 because of his involvement with Shockley’s death, which jarred the UGA community last May.
Shockley, a 43-year-old entomology professor and mother of two teenagers, was found dead by Baldwin County police on a pool deck on May 12, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.
She was with Lillard and homeowner Clark Heindel. When police arrived, Lillard was performing CPR on Shockley, who was also bleeding heavily from a head injury, the report said. The two men had waited 45 minutes before calling 911 because they said she was breathing faintly. All three were nude when police arrived.
Lillard told police he was collecting firewood in the woods and Shockley was unconscious when he came back. Heindel said he was in the pool and didn’t notice Shockley unconscious in the hot tub until Lillard returned.
Police reported “it seemed odd” to collect firewood at that time because it had just rained and there was a stack of firewood already near the firepit.
Shockley sustained the head injury while Lillard moved her from the hot tub, he told police.
When police separated the men to conduct interviews, Heindel fatally shot himself in his house.
Lillard was initially charged with murder by strangulation, aggravated assault and concealing the death of another, The Red & Black previously reported.
In addition to felony murder and concealing a death, his indictments also include involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct. His arraignment is scheduled for late February, according to the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.