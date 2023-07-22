210322_CJD_Police_03.jpg

On Monday March 22, 2021, a Univeristy of Georgia police car sits parked at University of Georgia police department in Athens, Georgia. (Photo; Conor Dillon / dillon.conor11@gmail.com)

A man was shot and injured near the University of Georgia’s campus early Saturday morning, according to a safety update from UGA. Two suspects were arrested and charged. 

Officers heard gunshots near Jackson and Fulton streets around 2 a.m. When they responded to the area, they found a man with wounds to his leg. The injuries were not life threatening, the update said. 

Shortly after the incident, officers stopped a car they believed to be involved in the incident and detained two men. The first suspect was charged with five counts of aggravated assault, a count of having a weapon on school grounds, a count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and a count of reckless conduct. The second suspect was charged with five counts of aggravated assault, two counts of having a weapon on school grounds, a count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of reckless conduct. 

UGAPD has asked for anyone that may have information related to the incident to call them at (706) 542-2200.