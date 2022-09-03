From the Hispanic Student Association to the Black Affairs Council, the University of Georgia is home to 119 student organizations that feature people from all walks of life and cultures from each corner of the world.
Students returning to campus may struggle to find a place that feels familiar. UGA is a large university, home to almost 30,000 undergraduate students. Campus organizations offer an opportunity for students to find community on campus each year.
Leading up to the two Engagement Fairs on Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, cultural clubs were working to establish membership and awareness. Below is an insight into just a few of these organizations.
Black Affairs Council
The Black Affairs Council has been creating a space to celebrate Black students on campus for around 50 years. The organization incorporates freshman mentorship programs, community service events and a digital bulletin of other involvement opportunities to engage with Black communities through their Instagram @buga_bulletin.
BAC External Vice President, Myesha Mateen, said she has been a part of BAC since freshman year and has been working with other members of the executive board to create new traditions for its members, such as an alumni event.
“We believe it’s important for Black students to have the ability to talk to people who also went to UGA and are in their careers now,” Mateen said.
Their school year kicks off with a convocation event for new members in August and Cafe Soul, a talent show, in October. Spring brings their “Bacyard Bash” outdoor party and Unity Ball, a prom-like event.
Mateen said she encourages interested students to engage with them on Instagram on the @bac_uga page. Their first meeting will take place at the Tate Intersection on Sept. 6 at 6 p.m.
Hispanic Student Association
The Hispanic Student Association provides a community for Hispanic and Latinx students — but students from all cultural backgrounds are welcome to participate in events such as their Noche Latina cultural expose in the fall or their Spring Gala.
Fatima Banda, HSA’s co-president, said she joined HSA during an isolating time her freshman year.
“The demographics of UGA are far different than what I was raised in, so I really sought to find a community that I felt represented what I had back home,” Banda said.
Banda said she encourages incoming first years to go out on their own to take advantage of the wide variety of resources and organizations on campus.
“Whatever you're fearing, whatever you’re stressed about, whatever you’re worried about right now, I promise there's someone else going through the same thing, but oftentimes, you won't realize that until you get out there and start reaching out to these people,” Banda said.
Banda said she urges all UGA students to attend their upcoming events as their purpose is to make the “presence of Hispanics and Latinos known and heard on campus.”
HSA hosted a First Year Committee meeting and welcome in August, as well as a general body meeting.
More information can be found on their Instagram page: @hsaatuga.
Asian American Student Association
UGA’s Asian American Student Association is a space for appreciation of every aspect of Asian culture.
AASA’s president Patrick Binosa hopes to not only raise awareness for some of the problems facing the Asian community but celebrate and uplift all the encouraging stories within it.
“I feel like that's a way to just keep people involved and it makes people more proud of who they are,” Binosa said.
Binosa said he is looking forward to their upcoming Asian Pacific Islander Desi Americans Night Market, which features a variety of foods and carnival games from APIDA organizations. Around February, Binosa said they will host their annual Lunar New Year ball, which includes a performance by AASA.
AASA has many ways to keep its nearly 400-person membership feeling like a tight-knit community, including through its family group program, where freshmen learn from older mentors about leadership and life on campus. Binosa said creating a sense of community is challenging, but worth it.
“Something I really want to improve on is getting to know everybody. I know with such a big org., that’s kind of hard, but I really do personally want to meet everybody and just get to know what everybody's like,” Binosa said.
The first general body meeting will be held on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. in room 213 of Sanford Hall and all UGA students are welcome to attend. Other information can be found on their Instagram @uga_aasa.
Native American Students Association
The Native American Students Association formally began in 2021 but is making its mark on campus. Maya Henderson, NASA’s cultural chair, said she is most excited about the organization’s upcoming events to celebrate Native American Heritage Month in November, including ones that will raise awareness for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women epidemic.
“Multicultural organizations just create safe spaces for people that are underrepresented at majority-white institutions like UGA and allow them to build community and find comfort in spaces where maybe they're less comfortable elsewhere,” said Henderson.
As with other cultural organizations on campus, all students are welcome to join. NASA even hosts opportunities to educate other communities through their movie nights and frybread tasting events.
“You always learn more when you meet people face to face and you talk to people who've had real-life experience than reading articles online or taking a class,” said Mary-Jo Eden, NASA’s social media chair.”
Through the use of social media and events that center around hearing other people’s stories, NASA is focused on making the organization as welcoming as possible for all people.
“All that matters is how much you care about Native American people as a whole and how much you're willing to learn,” Eden said to those who are thinking of attending events.
Eden said she urges all UGA students to stay up to date with Native news, whether that be through NASA’s Instagram or other educational resources.
“We just really want people to know that Native Americans are here. They're visible. They are in Georgia.” Eden said.
NASA will hold a school year kickoff on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. More details can be found on Instagram @nasa_uga.
To learn more about UGA student organizations, visit UGA Involvement Network.