Devin Willock was an offensive lineman for the Georgia Bulldogs, and his large stature and athletic talent made him a valuable asset to the team, playing in all 15 games of the Bulldogs’ undefeated 2022 season.

To those who knew him, however, Devin Willock was more than just an athlete.

Willock died in a car crash on Jan. 15 along with football staff member Chandler LeCroy. He was 20 years old.