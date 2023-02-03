A member of the University of Georgia football coaching staff was present at the site of the fatal Jan. 15 crash involving two members of the football team and two members of the recruiting staff, according to reporting from the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.
Bryant Gantt, director of player support and operations for the football program, reportedly contacted Athens-Clarke County Police Chief Jerry Saulters about the crash before Saulters knew it happened, according to the AJC.
Reporting from the AJC uncovered a conversation between Saulters and a police dispatcher at approximately 3:10 a.m. on Jan. 15, where Saulters informed the dispatch that Gantt was going to the scene of the crash.
Devin Willock, a UGA football player and Chandler LeCroy, a recruiting staff member, were killed in the crash. Recruiting staff member Victoria Bowles and football player Warren McClendon were injured in the crash.
