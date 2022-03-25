Retired University of Georgia professor at the Warnell School of Forestry & Natural Resources was found safe on Saturday, March 12, after being reported missing Friday evening while hiking trails in the Tallassee Forest area.
Walter Cook, 90, was located along with his dog, Rosie, in the area next to Kenney Ridge by a search and rescue team just after 9 a.m on Saturday, March 12.
Cook disappeared while working on the hiking trails in the Tallassee Forest area on Friday. He did not return to his car by dark, which had been parked on Three Oaks Drive according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report.
Once reported missing, search and rescue teams made up of ACCPD, neighbors and volunteers began searching for Cook between Kenney Ridge and Tallassee Forest Conservation Area. Cook had not been located by 2 a.m. on March 12 and searches resumed the following morning.
Toni Carlucci, a friend of Cook who helped in his search, said that he is a treasure to the Athen’s community.
“The police department, fire department, Leisure Services Dept, several Kenney Ridge community members, other volunteers and the Search and Rescue Team all worked together, diligently, thoughtfully, and tirelessly,” said Carlucci in an email to The Red and Black. “They were successful in finding Walt. Thankfully, he is getting better each day.”
In addition to being a UGA professor, Cook is a co-founder of the Sandy Creek Nature Center and a founding board member of the Oconee River Land Trust according to an ORLT newsletter. In his 48 years of trail building, Cook has built over 100 trails in both Georgia and South Carolina.