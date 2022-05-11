This fall, University of Georgia students can expect to see changes to the Zell B. Miller Learning Center. The changes include updated furniture, a system to help students find open study rooms, expansions to the writing center and technology rentals and study spaces more conducive to online learning and remote meetings.
Many of the changes are reflections of emerging needs to keep up with evolving student demand, as well as some updates that have been a long time coming.
Kathleen Kern, director of the MLC, said it’s important to provide a variety of study spaces to students.
“We provide a variety of types of study spaces – by design – because people have different preferences for where they study,” Kern said in an email to The Red & Black. “Personality affects preference but it is also connected to what they are studying and even the time of the semester. So one person might have several different preferred study spaces depending on the level of quiet that they want, how much space they need, etc.”
Kern suggested adding a feature to the UGA app to help students locate study rooms in the MLC. She said it will help students see which of the 94 study rooms are open and which are occupied without walking through the entire building. The feature will also show which study rooms have one person in them and which have groups.
Senior criminal justice major Kelly Warren says she has enjoyed using the MLC during her time at UGA, but that finding open rooms was sometimes difficult.
“I think having an online [platform] telling us what rooms are taken is great,” Warren said.
If the app is successful, the university plans to implement the occupancy tracking capabilities to other parts of the campus, Kern said.
Another change students can expect is updated furniture, Kern said. The new furniture will include new tables and chairs for the Jittery Joe’s and 750 rolling chairs and 325 tablet-arm desks for MLC classrooms.
“Basically the only classrooms without new furniture this year are the large auditoriums with fixed seats,” Kern said.
Other changes include a broadening of access to laptop and laptop rentals, with the university planning to offer 65-70 laptops by fall 2022 and increasing time allowed per student rental.
Senior advertising major Melissa Drake said that she and her friends love the MLC for its laptop rentals and that they are looking forward to this expansion.
“Me and two of my roommates have had laptop issues and had to use the rentals,” Drake said. “Having more of those will be so helpful to people.”
This increase follows a continual push by the university to increase laptop accessibility, Kern said. Five years ago the university only carried 25 laptops that were available for short-term rental.
The laptop expansion aims to shift the MLC and its services to better target online and Zoom based learning for students taking online exams and involved with virtual meetings.
Kern said the changes will make the MLC more tech-friendly and more accommodating to students, as technology for classes can be costly and hard to obtain.
“Access to a laptop has become an access to education issue,” Kern said. “Textbooks, course readings, exams, meetings, etc. are online and a phone is not always appropriate for these tasks … Laptops are more than a convenience, sometimes they are an expectation or even a requirement for a course.”
Another change the university plans to implement is an expansion to the Writing Center, but can not address specifically what measures this will bring as it is still in its earliest stages of planning.
“We try to have the MLC space be responsive to student needs without being trendy,” said Kern. “The look and atmosphere set a tone for studying. How students study and how instructors teach is not static … If Tate is the living room of campus, we are the office. Come here, get stuff done, take a break.”