The United Campus Workers of Georgia plan to join the Strike for Black Lives as they deliver a petition with more than 10,000 signatures to the University System of Georgia Board of Regents demanding “safer and more equitable campuses” Monday around noon, according to a news release.
The petition demands masks be provided for every campus community and enforcement of wearing masks not involve campus police. The UCWGA plans to deliver the petition to the office of the Board of Regents chair in Atlanta.
“Given the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 as well as policing on communities of color, especially Black communities, this policy is a bare minimum to make the verbal commitment to diversity and equity on our campuses concrete,” the petition said.
The union also demands no staff, student or faculty member be compelled to work on campus or be required to provide medical documentation for an accommodation. The petition demands free, frequent and accurate COVID-19 testing be available for the “entire campus community.”
“Faculty, staff, and students who do not want to be on campus — for example, those with high risk family members — are being told they must return to dangerous campus environments, even though their work can be done remotely,” the release said.
Workers and allies are walking off the job as part of the Strike for Black Lives, a national protest to demand justice for Black communities. The movement demands elected authorities “rewrite the rules” of the economy and democracy, corporations take action to dismantle white supremacy and workers have the right to form a union no matter where they work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.