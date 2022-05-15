On Friday, 6,054 new University of Georgia graduates celebrated the completion of their studies in a graduation ceremony in Sanford Stadium.
UGA President Jere W. Morehead congratulated the class of 2022’s accomplishments and acknowledged the support of their families.
“To our graduates: we recognize your hard work, your dedication, your tenacity in overcoming challenges and your commitment to the ideals of The University of Georgia,” Morehead said. “To the family members and friends in the audience, I want to take a moment to express my appreciation for your patience and perseverance. Our graduates would not have reached their goals without your support.”
After the UGA Army and Air Force ROTC Cadets presented the colors, music education graduate Matthew Ryan Elsey sang the national anthem.
The invocation was delivered by Lindsay Atkinson, lead associate director of UGA Wesley Foundation, a religious organization on campus.
This was followed by Morehead recognizing UGA administrators, including the Grand Marshall, the President of The UGA Alumni Association, and the deans of four colleges.
Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Vice Provost then recognized 109 first honor graduates, who have maintained a cumulative 4.0 grade average throughout their college careers. He also recognized students who graduated summa cum laude, magna cum laude and cum laude.
The student speaker for the undergraduate ceremony was f Karli “KB” Bryant, a first generation student who received a bachelor’s degree in education with a major in communication sciences and disorders.
The central theme of her address was celebration, even in the smallest moments.
“It is all of these moments and so many more that have shaped us. And while the big things are worth celebrating, of course, so are all of the little things,” Bryant said. “We cannot sacrifice the joy of the journey for the prospect of the destination.”
Following graduation, Bryant will spend two more years at UGA completing her master’s program to become a speech language pathologist.
Ed Bastian, chief executive officer of Delta Air Lines, gave the ceremony’s guest address. He focused on persevering through adversities that show true character and values.
“I’d like to congratulate you not only on your graduation but recognize your extraordinary achievement in doing so while overcoming a global pandemic at the same time,” Bastian said.,” Bastian said. “I’m not sure any class of the University of Georgia has had to overcome the kind of adversity and challenges that you faced.”
For the interlude, Gabriella All, a junior chemistry and piano performance double major, performed “Georgia on My Mind” and was met with a standing ovation.
Audience members raised their arms and flashlights into the air, swaying to the beat. Graduates smiling and singing along were shown on the jumbotron.
Yvette K. Daniels, President of the UGA Alumni association, welcomed graduates to the UGA alumni family.
“Let me tell you about this family. This family is over 340,000 strong. And while each of us has had a different story, we are all Bulldogs for life,” Daniels said.
Following Daniels’ words, Morehead, along with the deans of each college, conferred degrees to graduates.
The ceremony also recognized degrees awarded to Destination Dawgs. Two graduates were shown on the jumbotron, shaking hands and embracing.
In a more solemn moment, Morehead conferred two degrees posthumously.Shawn Kuhn, who majored in exercise and sports science and died in October 2021, and Natalie Shay Clark, who majored in journalism and died in November 2021, would have graduated with the class of 2022. A moment of silence in their memory followed.
In cases in which “a deceased student has made substantial progress toward fulfilling graduation requirements, the faculty may recommend that they receive the degree posthumously,” Morehead said.
For a final performance, Sanders Grace O’Toole, a Hodgson music graduate, sent graduates off with the Alma Mater. Having turned their tassels, the new alumni were already celebrating and many used the program’s printed song lyrics to sing along.
After the stadium was empty and the streets filled with people, graduates ran to The Arch and the Chapel Bell to celebrate further.
Their college journey began with fireworks cascading across acceptance letters. Coming full circle, graduation came to a close with a fireworks show cascading across Sanford Stadium. For some, it was the momentous last time hearing that cherished bell’s toll. For others, the ringing of the bell is the beginning of their future and a simple see you later.