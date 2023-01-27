On Jan. 25, University of Georgia president Jere W. Morehead gave his annual State of the University address. Morehead reflected on UGA’s accomplishments of the last decade and announced new programs.
Morehead is UGA’s 22nd president and has been the university president since 2013, making this his 10th State of the University address.
“It has been a tremendous decade for our university community, distinguished by historic milestones and unprecedented success,” Morehead said in his introduction.
Morehead highlighted UGA’s dedication to fostering an environment where students can learn and flourish. He said that the university became the largest public university in the country to ensure students gain experiential learning. The increased recruiting of faculty and advisors has allowed smaller classes and more personalized attention for students, according to Morehead.
An emphasis on research has led to over 150 hires in “fields of strategic importance,” Morehead said. Research expenditures have risen 58% since 2013, including a record $545.6 million in the fiscal year 2022. Overall hiring rates have increased nine out of the last 10 years, according to Morehead.
According to Morehead, the retention rate of incoming students returning for a second year has been 95% over the past decade, exceeding the national average. Student four-year completion rates rose 75%, an increase of almost 13 percentage points. Admission applications have increased more than 100% over the past 10 years.
Morehead said UGA has been ranked in the U.S. News & World Report’s top 20 universities for the past seven years. The ranking is based on academic data pulled from “reliable third-party sources” and surveys, according to U.S News.
Over 2.5 million square feet of new facilities have been added in the last decade, with an additional million being renovated. Over 600,000 square feet of research space has been added or renovated. A new poultry science building will open in the coming year, according to Morehead.
Morehead also discussed UGA’s revitalized commitment to serving the community across the state and the Athens area. The university’s annual economic impact on the state of Georgia reportedly rose to a record $7.6 billion.
Alumni donations have significantly increased over the last decade, allowing over 100 new scholarships to be awarded. Morehead said the Commit To Georgia campaign was the most successful fundraising campaign in university history.
“Our accomplishments over the past decade paint a clear and compelling portrait of a university that is strong and getting stronger,” Morehead said.
Morehead discussed the fatal crash that killed Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy, calling it a “heartbreaking reminder of how delicate life is.”
Morehead highlighted the active learning initiative, calling it “an ambitious effort to ignite a culture of active learning,” which will be expanded over the next decade. According to Morehead, a field study fellows program will be launched in June to help faculty develop new programs.
Morehead announced a commitment of $1 million “to support and expand experiential learning scholarships.”
For academic support to students, Morehead discussed the Connect & Complete program, which is launching this semester. The program aims to help students experiencing academic difficulties and are at risk of early withdrawal.
In his address, Morehead announced a pilot program to help third and fourth-year students “who are in good academic standing, but face growing financial challenges.” The program will provide a quarter million dollars in “targeted, need-based completion grants.
Morehead also announced his acceptance of a proposal for a “hybrid one-stop shop,” an online and in-person resource to help students learn about and take advantage of UGA’s services. The one-stop shop is planned to launch in fall 2023.
“While we have made tremendous strides, we know that our work is not done,” Morehead said.