Online events will be the norm for the University of Georgia’s student organizations in the fall. UGA’s COVID-19 guidelines for student organizations, released in July, emphasize online involvement instead of in-person events.

Organizations are encouraged to use Zoom for most meetings and events, and to keep in contact with students who choose not to attend any in-person activities for personal or health reasons, according to the guidelines, which were sent to the Student Involvement listserv on July 21.

“Set appropriate expectations and respect individual decisions regarding their specific situations,” the guidelines say. Zoom, social media and UGA’s Involvement Network will all be used more frequently to encourage social distancing.

For smaller face-to-face meetings, space will be available to reserve for group sizes that follow UGA guidelines. The document doesn’t specify what size group that is. Room setup and capacity will be altered to meet social distancing requirements.

There won’t be any indoor tabling reservations this fall. Organizations that table outside are encouraged to have only two representatives per 6-foot table seated at either end of the table. Any lines that form should follow social distancing guidelines, the guidelines say.

Large events scheduled for the fall will follow the institutional plan for large events, which has not yet been released, according to the guidelines. Organizations will go through Campus Reservations, Events, and Technical Services for large event space requests. Organizations should have contingency plans in case the event can’t happen in-person — options include rescheduling, canceling completely, using a hybrid model or hosting the event online.

All recruitment events must adhere to social distancing guidelines or be rescheduled for a later date, and fundraising is encouraged to be done online. Communal food and drinks at meetings are discouraged, according to the guidelines.

Organizations should maintain member rosters for contact tracing in case an organization member tests positive for COVID-19. All UGA faculty, staff and students are required to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and acknowledge they don’t have any symptoms before coming to campus each day using the new DawgCheck app.

Any events that happen off-campus should follow guidance from state and local health officials.