Editor’s Note: Tee Dickinson, a judge for the Mr. Milledge pageant, is a Tik Tok contributor for The Red & Black.
On Wednesday, Sept. 21, ten members from Interfraternity Council, multicultural and business fraternities competed for the hearts and votes of hundreds at the Georgia Theatre. Through pickup lines, game day outfits and talents, Will Watson of Theta Tau Iota Epsilon, an engineering fraternity, was the one to earn the title of Mr. Milledge.
Mr. Milledge is the main fall philanthropy event for the University of Georgia chapter of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. The event is a fraternity pageant with contestants competing for either the title or crowd favorite. This year was noteworthy since it was the first time that business and multicultural fraternities participated, according to Alpha Gamma Delta chapter president Alli Semadeni.
The event benefits the Alpha Gamma Delta Foundation, whose main focus is combating food insecurity. According to the chapter’s vice president of philanthropy Josie Dennis, this year’s Mr. Milledge raised over $15,000 to fight food insecurity in Athens.
“It's just a great way to bring together the community,” Semadeni said. “It’s something that we really value and something that I was looking forward, and a lot of our members look forward to when they join is having a great, strong philanthropy event.”
While Mr. Milledge has been a well-known event, this year’s turnout was the event’s largest yet, according to an Instagram post from the UGA chapter of Alpha Gamma Delta, with hundreds of people packing into the Georgia Theatre and a line that was still wrapped around the block even well after the event was underway.
With the help of two opening bands, including one led by former Mr. Milledge Jeremiah de Sesto, the crowd was eager to meet both the contestants and the judges. The panel of judges was made up of Semadeni, content creator Tee Dickinson, former ‘Mr. Milledge’ Jack Murray and TikTok creator Don Mitchell.
For the first portion of the pageant — game day outfits — judges based their scores off of school spirit and functionality of the outfit.
“I don’t think you’re even going to make it out of the tailgate with those on,” Mitchell said about a contestant’s heeled cowboy boots.
The next portion of the pageant had contestants come out on stage and present their best pickup lines. Some elicited strong ‘boos’ from the crowd, while others earned gasps and giggles.
“Ahh! There’s something wrong with my eyes!,” said Matthew Bong of Lambda Phi Epsilon. “I just can’t seem to take them off of you.”
Other contestants tried making lines more relatable by referencing places on UGA’s campus.
“Hey girl, are you the North Campus stairs?” Simeon Wilson said. “‘Cause you take my breath away.”
Talent was the third portion of the event which truly gave contestants a chance to shine and the audience was not disappointed.
Attendees were blown away with “Outta my Head,” an original song by crowd favorite Cam Smith of BYX, while Bong shocked onlookers with a gravity-defying Tae Kwon Do demonstration. Brendan Quinn enchanted the audience with magic tricks, and even though his sleight-of-hand was not so sleight, his stage presence quickly drew out cheers and laughter from the crowd.
Ben Goodall stole the show when he walked on stage in a Santa hat, thigh-high black boots and a matching red crop top and skirt. Goodall reenacted the iconic “Jingle Bell Rock” dance scene from “Mean Girls” and got the crowd to sing along. The audio clip used for the performance could barely be heard over the laughter from the audience.
Responses from the judges in all categories were mixed, with each judge giving tips and critiques on how the contestants could have done better. However, one contestant stood out from the rest as an all-around achiever.
After receiving high scores in every category, Watson was crowned this year’s Mr. Milledge.
“I really didn’t have too much planned, I just wanted to have fun and play some music,” Watson said. “I thought about what songs would be popular among college students, and what pickup lines would be popular, and I just mashed it all together.”.
With a piano medley described as “If Beethoven Smoked Too Much Weed in College,” a pickup line that had as much personality as it did charm and a gameday outfit that was simple yet practical, Watson proved himself worthy of the title.
While Mr. Milledge is fun, it is an event rooted in tradition with many students looking forward to cringe worthy pickup lines and flashy outfits, all while supporting Alpha Gamma Delta’s fight against hunger.