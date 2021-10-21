When most people think of Greek life at the University of Georgia, they probably imagine stately houses lining Milledge Avenue, decked in colorful banners advertising formals and bid days, some overlooking lawns littered with red solo cups and soaked in alcohol.
However, there is another side of Greek life that has succeeded in celebrating and empowering students of diverse backgrounds, creating a community that may otherwise be hard to find at UGA. Multicultural Greek life, represented by the Multicultural Greek Council and the National Panhellenic Council, plays an important role in bringing diverse perspectives, conversations and ideas to a campus that’s heavily white.
Despite this, multicultural Greek life continues to be overshadowed by its historically white counterparts, and many of the organizations in NPHC and MGC hope to increase visibility of their groups on campus.
‘History, heritage, culture’
Christofer Zepeda, a recent UGA alum who identifies as Latino, said it was easy to get lost as a first-generation student of color arriving at the university. He transferred from the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville campus, where he said there was a thriving Latino community. Without classmates who shared a similar background and cultural knowledge, Zepeda said, it can be hard to find a place on a large campus like UGA.
About 14.6% of UNG’s students and around 5.8% of UGA’s students are Hispanic, according to data from both schools. “Hispanic” is the only data category in each school’s data to represent the Hispanic and Latinx communities.
“In the Latino community, there’s a lot of history, heritage, culture that you might share that other people might not understand,” Zepeda said.
He said that all changed when he was approached by a set of well-dressed Latino men at an involvement fair who invited him to join Lambda Theta Phi, a Latin-interest fraternity.
Like other multicultural Greek life organizations, Lambda Theta Phi focuses on empowering students in certain ethnic and racial groups by creating a space to connect with and celebrate their cultures, Zepeda said, although membership is open to students of all backgrounds.
At UGA, multicultural Greek life is divided into two councils: NPHC and MGC. UGA’s NPHC is made up of seven historically Black sororities and fraternities and dates back to the 1960s, with the university’s first NPHC organization, Alpha Phi Alpha, being founded in 1969.
UGA’s MGC encompasses 13 sororities and fraternities, including Asian-interest, South Asian-interest and Latin-interest organizations. Despite it having more chapters, MGC is newer than NPHC, with the first organizations coming to UGA in 1998. MGC was officially founded in 2004 as a Greek council.
In fall 2020, around 10.4% of students at UGA were Asian and about 8.3% were Black, according to UGA data. The same data said 66.8% of students were white.
Walter Allen Sr., one of the co-founders of Kappa Alpha Psi, UGA’s third NPHC chapter and third multicultural Greek organization, said he started it in 1971 to bring inclusivity to campus.
“When I was there … Black students were just going unnoticeable,” Allen said. “Because they don’t have the association to greet them, the freedom to greet them on campus. So I thought there was a need to have a beginning someplace, and Kappa was that beginning.”
Since then, multicultural Greek life at UGA has grown to include a multitude of races, ethnicities and backgrounds and has become a home for hundreds of students over the years.
A different take on Greek life
While there are some similarities to Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Greek life, such as organizations being divided by gender and hosting formals and socials for members, there are several key differences as well.
Alyssa Lombres, president of the Asian-interest sorority Alpha Sigma Rho, said multicultural Greek life organizations tend to have smaller, more intimate chapters than IFC and Panhellenic organizations, with many having fewer than 50 members. Alpha Sigma Rho Secretary Ashley Go said while smaller membership may create a greater need for member participation, she feels it’s a more positive experience because of the tight bonds formed within the organizations.
“It really is nice to have close-knit people with you … whereas in a bigger organization it’s harder to know everyone because, obviously, there’s a big number,” Go said. “I think we’re lucky to have such a small number because it’s more personal.”
Lombres and Zepeda also said many multicultural Greek life events center around shared cultural traditions and empowering students from underrepresented groups on campus.
Alpha Sigma Rho hosts study groups where members assist each other with homework and hold each other accountable, Lombres said. Zepeda said Lambda Theta Phi hosts seminars to help Latino men feel more confident in their leadership skills.
Recruitment is also different for multicultural fraternities and sororities than the Milledge Avenue mainstays. Justin Abes, a member of the Xi Kappa Asian-interest fraternity and former MGC delegate, said recruitment generally starts after classes have begun, as opposed to being held the week before classes as is common with IFC and Panhellenic organizations.
Organizations hold recruitment events for potential new members for a period of two weeks. While the specifics vary from organization to organization, most recruitment events are more casual, and most organizations don’t require potential new members to attend every single event, Abes said. Lombres said potential new members are not required to pay to rush.
Lombres also said multicultural Greek life is often more affordable. She said membership dues for her sorority cost at most a few hundred dollars. According to UGA’s Greek life website, membership in an IFC fraternity or Panhellenic sorority can cost between $1,200 and $4,754 per semester.
For many members of multicultural Greek life, these differences are a major asset.
“I feel like if this were the classic sorority that all the movies and TV shows portray, I don’t think I would be here,” Anna Zheng, Alpha Sigma Rho’s sergeant of arms, said. As sergeant of arms, Zheng monitors member attendance. “But this already is a lot more different than I originally thought it was going to be because of those stereotypes, so I’m very pleased.”
Moving to the forefront
However, despite their successes in establishing community for underrepresented students, many members of multicultural Greek life don’t feel their organizations get the recognition they deserve in the wider university community.
Abes said he wishes there was more university support for spreading the word about multicultural Greek life. While there have been more efforts to promote multicultural organizations recently, he still feels that historically they have been overshadowed.
“If you ask pretty much everyone that has been in a Multicultural Greek Council organization, they’ll probably say the same thing, that they really had no idea what the organization was until they set foot on campus,” Abes said. Most people involved in multicultural Greek life only found it because a member introduced themselves — without this push, Abes said, many people wouldn’t have known it existed.
To bring greater recognition to multicultural Greek life, UGA dedicated markers on the Tate West Lawn on Oct. 15 to honor the NPHC chapters on campus. NPHC was also very involved in this year’s homecoming festivities, with a Homecoming Step Show the same day as the marker dedication. The next day, chapters hosted reunions at the annual Black Alumni Tailgate.
“The National Panhellenic Organization as well as members of this community have been waiting on this day,” said Justin Nixon, a law student and a member of the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, at the marker dedication ceremony on Oct. 15. “We are here now to provide a verbal statement to all who may listen, and visual evidence for all to see that Greek life is not limited to the houses off Milledge Avenue.”
Elijah Staggers, a UGA alum and member of the historically Black Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, said he worked to have greater recognition of Black Greek life when he served as president of NPHC in 2013.
“What this indicates, at least in my perspective, is that Black Greek life is also an important component of our larger Greek life,” Staggers said. “So the fact that we now have sort of a physical representation and a manifestation of our Black Greek life, I think that adds to the conversation … Yes, Greek life at UGA is great, but a big component of that is the Black Greek life.”
Dexter Johnigan, a UGA alum and member of Kappa Alpha Psi, said he would like to see housing for Black Greek organizations. While most IFC and Panhellenic organizations have houses, most of the multicultural Greek organizations do not.
“It’d be something where all of the organizations have space within that house,” Johnigan said.
A sense of belonging
Despite being often overlooked, members of multicultural Greek life agree that the organizations create a sense of belonging.
Ashley Go, the secretary of Alpha Sigma Rho, said she originally wanted to be part of a Panhellenic sorority, but missed a deadline to prepare for rush and was unable to participate. She said when she found out that Alpha Sigma Rho was accepting members, she felt like it was a second chance.
“I’m glad I missed the deadline because apart from saving a lot of money, it made me feel a lot more comfortable and not having to chase after something,” Go said.
Abes felt similarly. He originally wasn’t interested in Greek life, but then found Xi Kappa. After meeting members, he felt like he belonged. He said his involvement is a big part of his college experience, and he believes multicultural Greek life should be recognized as essential to campus life.
“It allows people to understand more about what different cultures mean and what they stand for,” Abes said.
“We have so many different organizations that are able to connect with each other, and so many different cultures, so it’s just a great way to embrace that culture that maybe you haven’t had a part of in your childhood, or maybe something you wish you had more of now that you’re at university, by yourself, away from your culture.”