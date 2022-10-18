A group of researchers at the University of Georgia’s Center for the Ecology of Infectious Diseases was given a $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation to predict future pandemics known as the Predictive Intelligence for Pandemic Prevention Phase I .
The NSF also gave this grant to researchers from the University of Michigan and the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies. The research from the three institutions have 18 months to develop their projects and prove that the technology can eventually be used to effectively predict global outbreaks, said John King, the project and communications manager for the UGA Center for the Ecology of Infectious Diseases.
The grant will be used to conduct six projects that are based on the highly pathogenic avian influenza —bird flu—which is found in wild bird species.
Through the six projects, the idea is to develop a brand new modeling system based on the system of systems concept. The system of systems concept is to take independent models and combine them into a single model, said King.
Throughout these projects, various methods will be used to predict future pandemics.
One project will deal with methods that involve mathematics and statistics. Another is a project where epidemiologists and statisticians are involved, by using data collected from people throughout the nation in a national public opinion survey, to forecast a pandemic, said Glen Nowak, the co-director of the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication Center for Health & Risk Communication.
In these demonstration projects, the bird flu will be used as a model.
The bird flu is one of the diseases that is being monitored because it has pandemic potential. In the past, animals have infected humans directly with the bird flu. However there has not yet been a detected human to human transmission.
“This is something that we are concerned with,if it does develop human to human transmission, it could lead to another influenza pandemic,” said Justin Bahl, a researcher and associate professor at the Department of Infectious Diseases at UGA.
While projects on pandemic prediction have recently started, in the event of a future pandemic, the populations that would be most at risk would be those that are highest at risk of contracting a new disease— the elderly population and youngest people, said Bahl.
According to Nowak, the findings from the project will help inform the public about their health and safety by creating messages to help them understand the benefits of adopting a public health measure such as vaccination. It will also help determine what questions asked in surveys, sent by organizations, seem to have the strongest relationship to what people actually do, Nowak said.