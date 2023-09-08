Chantel Duscent, a graduate student studying microbiology at the University of Georgia, said she was almost hit by a car as she tried to cross the crosswalk — an experience that isn’t uncommon. She thinks bicycle and pedestrian safety is an issue on the UGA campus.
Watch for Dawgs hosted the Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Day on Thursday in the Tate Student Center Plaza to inform UGA students about safety measures they can use while navigating campus and nearby areas.
“Fatalities are very preventable on Georgia’s roadways,” Sloane Sengson, a graduate assistant with the Traffic Safety Research and Evaluation Group, said. “[Students] don’t have to be a statistic.”
Georgia is among the highest states in the country for pedestrain fatality rates, according to a Governors Highway Safety Association report. Seven pedestrians and one bicyclist died in crashes in 2021 in Athens-Clarke County, according to the ACC Police Department 2021 Vehicle Crash & Traffic Enforcement Annual Report.
Watch for Dawgs is an organization in the UGA Auxiliary Services department that aims to provide the community with the necessary information and tools to navigate campus safely, no matter the mode of transportation, according to their website. The event included safety demonstrations, community partners and prize giveaways.
Michael Pannell, the marketing specialist for Auxiliary Services, said the department created Watch for Dawgs to bring awareness to bike and pedestrian safety because it is important to know the rules of the road. Sengson said she studies daily fatality reports for the entire state as part of her job at TSREG; she wants students to know that there are resources available if they do not know the rules of the road.
“We also work in different task teams to understand why people are dying or being seriously injured,” Sengson said. “I’m on a distracted driving task team … [there are] all different kinds of task teams designated to work to try and reduce those fatalities and reduce those injuries.”
Pannell said six UGA organizations were present at the event alongside outside organizations from the surrounding Athens area, like Athens in Motion, Athens-Clarke County Trails and Open Space, and Spin.
“Students might know a lot about the UGA organizations, but it’s also important to know the other organizations that are external to UGA,” Pannell said.
He believes the external organizations can provide more information on safety whether it is biking, running or walking. He said he wants students to have all the information possible to ensure their safety on campus.
“The main takeaway is just to know when to cross, know how to drive, how to ride a bike, how to ride a scooter – scooters especially,” Pannell said.
Resources listed on the Watch for Dawgs website include Georgia-specific bicycle laws and a Georgia bicyclist pocket guide, which is free to pick up at Transportation and Parking Services Customer Relations in Tate Student Center Plaza.
Accidents happen, but UGA students can use available resources to practice safety and prevent them. Duscent said one of the ways she regularly practices navigating the campus safely is by not being on her phone. Pannell recommends looking both ways before crossing the street. Sengson said to drive sober and do not be on your phone.
“Your text is literally going to cost a life,” Sengson said.