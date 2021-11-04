Sterling Southerland, a junior business management major, transferred to the University of Georgia this semester from Butte College in Northern California. Since he got to UGA, both his course load and work schedule were taking a toll on his mental health, but he was unsure where to go, so he walked into a room at the Tate Student Center and asked if there was anyone he could talk to.
“Transferring to a school like this, it’s been hard to know where to find certain resources or who to reach out to,” Southerland said. “I’m a small fish in a big pond.”
Southerland isn’t alone in his struggles. With the ongoing pandemic and the return of in-person classes, club meetings and other activities, mental health care providers at UGA and in the Athens area have noticed an influx of students seeking help this semester.
A mental toll
At the beginning of the semester, Southerland said he was taking 15 credit hours while trying to work 20 to 30 hours a week. He ended up having to drop a class.
“The transition just hasn’t been as smooth as I thought in terms of getting a job, managing classes and just the overall workload,” Southerland said.
Southerland said he thinks it’s good that students are having in-person classes again, but the transition back into them happened very quickly.
“The transition here has not been easy,” Southerland said. “I cannot stand eLC in terms of emails, grades, I mean anything, you name it, so it’s been hard for me to feel confident throughout any point in this semester.”
Chris Corbett, director of UGA’s Counseling and Psychiatric Services, said in an email to The Red & Black that CAPS is experiencing one of its busiest semesters ever. He could not share exact numbers, but said there has been an increase in the demand for services, the complexity of student need and the level to which it impacts their lives.
Raymundo Moncayo, a sophomore social studies education major, said he was excited to finally experience an in-person class because the pandemic had greatly impacted that portion of his college experience.
Initially, Moncayo felt he was doing fine, but as the pace of the school year picked up, he became increasingly more stressed trying to balance his classes and organizational involvements.
“This began to take a toll on my mental health as the struggle to get all of this work done was beginning to wear me out,” Moncayo said. “It seemed that my teachers were all making tests on the same day and multiple assignments due each week.”
With the shift back to in-person classes, Moncayo said he feels professors are trying to teach multiple things at once, causing him to feel lost and confused, as well as making him feel they care more about the class as a whole, rather than the individual student. “I have always had close relationships with my teachers, so when I felt that my professors didn’t care about me, that also began to take a toll on me,” Moncayo said.
Moncayo said by the time he entered October and midterm season was approaching, he began to crash.
“I took test after test after test and they seemed never-ending,” Moncayo said. “One week I had five midterms and I had to sacrifice some sleep and my personal health to ensure I did well on them.”
A new year
Dr. Nile Sedgwick, a psychotherapist at Athens Psychological Services, said he assumed that students coming back to campus would alleviate some of the anxiety brought on by the isolation they previously endured due to social distancing and quarantine. But, Sedgwick said there are also a number of students coming to campus for the first time after spending their first year of college or last year of high school in a pandemic, and could be nervous about how to establish a routine.
“I think the pandemic was just a very strange time for a lot of students,” Sedgwick said. “They had to quarantine. They ended up back at their parents’ house while they were going to school and doing it online. It was all very disconnected.”
Moncayo said he found a therapist who has immensely helped him endure the difficulties he’s faced this semester, and has found her helpful in managing his stress. At the same time, he said he knows that a therapist isn’t always plausible for everyone to obtain, whether that’s because of financial or other reasons.
Corbett, the CAPS director, said the reasons that students seek mental health support are “varied and multi-faceted, but the most common are anxiety, depression, isolation and relationship concerns.”
CAPS offers a range of services to students including individual and couples counseling, group counseling, psychiatric services, crisis intervention, transition of care to community resources, well-being and prevention programs, workshops and consultation services, according to its website.
Moncayo said he hasn’t utilized any campus resources, such as CAPS, because he feels they often have little availability. He said if he is struggling, he wouldn’t want to be put on a waitlist and wait for it to become worse.
Some students have raised concerns regarding wait times for counseling services, costs and session limits, Corbett said. CAPS is continuing to listen to these concerns and actively working to make improvements, according to Corbett.
“We have recently eliminated costs for almost all students and eliminated pre-set session limits,” Corbett said. “We continue to explore ways to reduce wait times for services.”
Sedgwick said he thinks the increased isolation and loss of routine has ultimately created anxiety for students.
“I think it would make sense that students would be stressed while in the pandemic,” Sedgwick said. “With my experience, there are a lot of people who wanted to talk during the pandemic because they were in a state of isolation.”
Sedgwick said he believes the advent of telehealth has created more opportunities for counseling services due to its convenience, and has contributed to an increase in people utilizing them. Telehealth appointments happen virtually, whether over the phone or video conference.
An influx of patients
Corbett said he thinks society has reached an important inflection point in how people approach and talk about mental health.
“We have spent years working to reduce stigma and encouraging people to speak up and reach out,” Corbett said. “While some stigma does exist, we have made significant progress.”
Teddi Shriner, a child and adult therapist in Athens who opened her own practice in July, said in an email to The Red & Black that while she lacks data to compare the rate students were seeking help last semester to this semester, she has noticed that many college-aged students have reached out to her for support, especially since October.
Shriner said that she is in a private Facebook group for therapists and mental health providers in the Athens area and has also noticed an influx of therapists reaching out to see if any other therapists in the city have openings and accept student insurance.
Sedgwick said he tries to take every insurance policy he can get in network with, and even accepts the UGA student health insurance policies.
“Everybody’s very busy for sure,” Sedgwick said. “I am booked probably two weeks out all of the time, but I don’t ever turn new people away.”
He said he has noticed an increase in the demand for his work at Athens Psychological Services, especially since the fall semester began.
He thinks it’s likely there has been a large increase in students seeking help recently, although he has no hard data to prove it.
Sedgwick said while he’s new to the Athens area, he has worked with a lot of college students and notices there tends to be an increase in students seeking help during fall semesters. He previously worked at the Savannah College of Art and Design.
Corbett said the most important thing he wants students to know is that they’re not alone and help and support are available.
“There are many who know how you feel and can relate to your experience,” Corbett said. “We are stronger individually and collectively when we rely on and support each other.”