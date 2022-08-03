The University of Georgia added a slew of new majors, minors and certificates in the last year that stretch from STEM to law. The new programs offer an expansion on several departments and new opportunities for students to explore different topics more in depth.
Regenerative bioscience major
The regenerative bioscience major was established in January under the Department of Animal and Dairy Sciences in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences. Students can enroll in the major starting this fall.
The development of the major was led by CAES faculty members Franklin West and Holly Kinder.
In an email to The Red & Black, Kinder wrote that the major is “a field of study that aims to develop and apply new treatment to regenerate tissues and organs and restore lost function due to aging, disease or injury in humans and animals.” It combines fields such as biology, chemistry, engineering, genetics, human and veterinary medicine and imaging, among others.
Students can learn about cutting-edge technology by taking major specific classes ranging from Therapies for Tissue Repair and Regeneration to Engineering Living Organisms along with foundational courses in math, biology and chemistry and courses in cell biology, biochemistry and genetics to name a few.
Georgia has nearly 2,000 bioscience facilities, Kinder wrote, many with a regenerative bioscience focus. The state is ranked in the top 15 states for overall bio-related occupational employment and sixth among the fastest-growing states in bio-related employment, according to data gathered in support of proposing the major.
After looking at student feedback and the need from regional industries to hire a trained workforce, Kinder began to co-develop and further the program. The major is open to any students and there is currently no application process.
School of Computing
In 1984, UGA founded the computer science major. On July 1, the program was established as the School of Computing under Franklin College in conjunction with the College of Engineering.
The school was created in response to the rapidly growing enrollment in the computer science major. The school will administer bachelors, masters and Ph.D programs in computer science as well as the masters program in cybersecurity and privacy.
“I am so excited that the school was actually created and I am very curious to see how this change will affect me in pursuing my degree,” wrote junior computer science major Megan Herring in an email to The Red & Black.
Herring initially applied to UGA with the intention of majoring in animal science on the pre-veterinary track but decided it was not the right fit. She added mathematics as a major and computer science as a minor but after taking more classes, discovered her love for the latter and switched the two.
Junior computer science major Idan Tzurdecker has also enjoyed many of the courses and one in particular stood out — Software Development.
“Everybody taking the class always had positive reviews about it. The standards that they keep you at in the class are very high,” Tzurdecker said. “A lot of the stuff that I’m using at my internship came from that class.”
Minor in law, jurisprudence and the state
The minor in law, jurisprudence and the state was introduced by the UGA School of Law in the spring of 2021, with enrollment beginning last fall. It is the first minor to be offered by the law school.
The minor requires two courses in the School of Law — Foundations of American Law and Law, Justice and the State — along with three electives taught by faculty in the school or other departments at UGA.
The law school director of undergraduate studies Logan Sawyer III said the minor is for students who have any kind of interest in law. The minor is meant to be as flexible as possible so that students are able to match their study of law with their interests.
The minor is “high demand,” according to Sawyer, and doubled enrollment in just one year from 80 to 120 students. The next application window will be in spring of 2023 and students must meet various requirements like having a 3.2 GPA and having a minimum of 15 credit hours at UGA.
Sawyer said there have been more students turned away from the program that they want due to the high volume of students applying and current limited spots but the hope for the future is to maintain a “quality student experience” and gradually increase the program size in the future.
“This is definitely not a minor designed just for people who want to go to law school,” Sawyer said. “It’s also for people who want to be a scientist, a journalist, go into consulting or business, all of these career paths intersect with law.”