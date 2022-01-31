The University of Georgia set a new annual economic impact record of $7.4 billion to the state of Georgia for the 2020-2021 academic year, according to a study conducted by UGA economist Michael Adjemian.
Every year, UGA brings in millions of dollars to Georgia through externally funded grants and contracts for research, company growth, commercial products and public service and outreach missions, according to the release.
UGA has granted more than 10,700 degrees, helped bring 60 new research-based products to the market and heightened its statewide network of extension agents and public service and outreach units for communities across Georgia in the past year, according to the release.
According to Adjemian, each dollar of state funding to UGA generates a $22 return on investment. The combination of the $7.4 billion economic impact generated by UGA’s teaching, research and service missions and the additional $2.9 billion that the university contributes to the state economy through its operational expenses sums to $10.3 billion in economic value in 2021.
The study assessed the economic impact of UGA’s teaching activities in the 2020-2021 academic year by calculating the increased earnings that degree holders can expect to receive based on their field of study.
According to the study, two out of three UGA graduates stay in Georgia and their increased earnings contribute to the tax bases of Georgia communities. The report also combined the money that out-of-state and international students spent in Georgia.
The study showed that the easiest to quantify component of UGA’s impact is the economic activity generated through externally funded grants and contracts for research.
UGA faculty have earned seven-year contracts worth up to an estimated $92 million from the National Institutes of Health to establish a center dedicated to fighting the flu. A nearly $20 million grant from the U.S. Department of State to combat human trafficking is also in the works, according to the press release.
In terms of public service and outreach, the UGA Cooperative Extension agents that serve each of Georgia's 159 counties, had 1.2 million in-person contacts, launched partnered vaccine education initiatives, offered health, wellness and financial security programs and addressed supply chain issues in fiscal year 2021, according to the press release.
“This latest economic impact study provides further evidence that the University of Georgia is vital to our state’s prosperity,” said UGA president Jere W. Morehead. “Our faculty, staff, students and alumni create opportunities across Georgia that strengthen our economy and our future, delivering a significant return on public investment.”