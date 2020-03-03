Anyone on campus can now put a little boost in their commute thanks to a new bike share program.

The University of Georgia Transportation & Parking Services launched the Bulldog Bike Share program on Monday. The university has partnered with tech mobility startup Gotcha to bring pedal assist bikes to campus.

The bikes can be unlocked through the Gotcha app at stations across campus. UGA TPS has launched a webpage to inform users on how to use the bikes.

As soon as the rider pedals the bike, the battery kicks in to help out. The end result is an easier riding experience. “You can go longer distances. You can navigate hills significantly easier,” said Sean Flood, the CEO and founder of Gotcha,

Before the launch, The Red & Black spoke with Flood about what makes the company different from other transportation startups that have been banned from Athens, like Bird. The e-scooter company, along with other “shareable dockless mobility devices,” was banned in December 2018 by the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission to “safeguard the traveling public.”

Flood also spoke about how the electric pedal assist bikes work and why he believes in his product.

The Red & Black: What is the elevator pitch for Gotcha?

Flood: So, Gotcha is an e-shared mobility company. We work primarily on partnerships with universities and midsize municipalities, and we provide all-electric products. Today, I think we're the only company that provides an e-bike, an e-scooter or stand-up scooter, a sit-down scooter, and our electric trike, which is a three-wheeled moped.

R&B: So the bikes are electric but not like a scooter with a throttle?

Flood: Yeah, that’s right. It has to be pedaled. There are bikes out there that you have a throttle. That is not the Gotcha bike.

As soon as you pedal, it's got a motor, and then it's got a battery that powers the motor. It knows the force in which you're pedaling, and it gives you that extra boost. It really is a smart bike because it knows terrain and speed and, and adjusts accordingly for what you need.

If you stop pedaling, the motor stops. For safety reasons that’s beneficial, but you are still biking. It’s not like riding a moped.

R&B: Athens and Atlanta have had troubles with e-scooters. Athens banned Bird Scooters in December 2018, and UGA sent out a compilation of students using the scooters dangerously. Is that why you are launching bikes, not scooters?

Flood: You know, we tend to think that multi-mobility is key, so [we have] a few different products. But, first and foremost, we only do what the partner wants. So when Bird launched, they just dropped a bunch of scooters in Athens and on campus, and that, that tends to really upset people, rightfully so.

Our approach is, “Let's get the bike share system launched. Let's get students excited about riding e-bikes.” I think it's really going to get a lot of traction. Then, if the university and city say, “Hey, you know what, we'd love to pilot scooters or another product,” we can bring it at that time. I think the way we look at it, especially after being in the industry for 12 years, is it's not a, it's not a race. We’ve got plenty of time to kind of do what's right. So hopefully, one day it’ll open up, and we'll add additional products.

R&B: Is that where you see your role in this startup transportation market — working with places to do what’s best for them first, you second?

Flood: So I think it's the difference between having a short-term approach and a long-term approach. Gotcha is very [focused on] the long game in this regard. So, you know, we want to be partners with UGA, and the city of Athens 10 years from now. And the only way to do that is to work with them. So, if we’re partners, and we have multiple products, I think we have a better chance.

I think the other risk is, you know, just being a scooter company is a little risky. You don't know how long that lasts, or if that's the product that would win the day. I personally think an e-pedal assist bike is accessible to everybody.

R&B: Your website talks about “sustainable mobility.” What do you mean by that, and why is it important?

Flood: I think there's still a large portion of folks who just don't think that a bike is for them, which is why they tend to keep their car. A pedal-assist bike opens it up for everybody. Regardless of your fitness caliber or anything else. You could literally get on an e-bike and go further and navigate hills that you just don't think you can. That really moves the needle, and our goal is to decrease single occupancy cars.

I just think there's a ton of people in places like Athens and UGA who are using the car because they just don't think there's an alternative for them, and, I think, now there is one.