There’s a new freshman dorm coming to the University of Georgia — Building 2264 is currently under construction at the corner of Cloverhurst Avenue and Baxter Street. The new dorm will be co-ed and house approximately 525 students.

Construction started early December 2020, and the project is expected to be completed by fall of 2022. The project budget is nearly $50 million, and will cover 120,500 square feet.

In 2019 and 2020, freshman admission rose at UGA, leading to housing overcrowding on campus. In 2019, an estimated 13,050 first-year students were admitted as part of the class of 2023, and in 2020, an estimated 13,700 first-year students were admitted as part of the class of 2024.

Due to high admission numbers, first-year students have had to live in East Campus Village and University Village, where the apartment-style dorms have had to expand their capacity. In expanded apartment-style housing, two students live in a space originally meant for one.

Before the planned construction site, the area was utilized as a gravel parking lot for Creswell Hall, and before that, Bolton Dining Commons once stood there. After construction of the relocated Bolton Dining Commons began in 2013, the site was marked for future housing needs.

Once the project is completed, expected bus lines for this residence hall will be the West Campus Shuttle and Night Campus routes, said UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor in an email with The Red & Black.

The contracting company hired for this project is Turner Construction. They have previously completed other projects on UGA’s campus, including the recent renovation of Brumby.