Yao Yao, a University of Georgia professor in the department of pharmaceutical and biomedical sciences, was awarded a $1.88 million National Institutes of Health research grant, according to a news release from UGA Today. Yao is researching the blood-brain barrier, the structure that determines what enters and exits the brain.
According to the release, Yao’s team will use the grant to develop new treatments for medical conditions affected by disruption of the barrier, such as a stroke.
The research team used genetically-tailored mouse models to study the role of the protein laminin in the blood-brain barrier, according to the release. They found different kinds of laminin play different roles in stroke and other diseases involving the barrier.
“Understanding how exactly laminin regulates blood-brain barrier integrity may lead to innovative therapies for various neurological disorders with blood-brain barrier breakdown,” Yao said in the release.
The research team’s findings have been published in multiple scientific journals.
