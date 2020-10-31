There are no indications that the Oct. 27 guest lecture Zoombombers are members of the University of Georgia community, according to an email from Franklin College of Arts and Sciences Dean Alan Dorsey to UGA President Jere Morehead and other senior administrators.
The Zoombombers hijacked Harvard associate professor Lorgia Garcia Peña’s guest lecture about violence against women activists of color earlier this week. The Zoombombers loudly shouted several racial slurs, made death threats, showed a dismembered body and released organizers’ home addresses,
“In the virtual world, anonymity is easily facilitated, and in some instances can be nearly guaranteed,” UGA Police Chief Daniel Silk said to Dorsey via email. “However, evidence suggests that this intrusion into our educational environment was transmitted via servers in other states and overseas, from perpetrators who apparently fabricated names and social security numbers to create additional fear among participants.”
UGAPD, the Equal Opportunity Office and the Enterprise Information Technology Systems are currently investigating the incident. UGAPD has also engaged with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to the email.
If any connection between the Zoombombers and UGA are identified, the EOO will be further involved, Silk said in the email.
If a similar attack, but physical not electronic, had happened in a normal hard sided lecture hall, the authorities would have quickly shut it down and likely arrested the perpetrators quickly. If anything is to be learned from this reprehensible criminal attack via electronic waves from almost anywhere outside UGA let alone Athens, Georgia, those in charge must take this seriously and shut down any further such presentations until they fully understand every aspect of this one, every person involved world wide and their identities and locations. Conventional radio and television stations are about the closest analogy. They would be a good place to begin to study appropriate defensive systems of which they likely have many which also likely cost large sums of money. What laws apply to such evidently criminal trespass acts? This is serious stuff folks which cannot be made to vanish with a few ignorant platitudes from a Dean based on local advice by a UGA police chief. UGA leaders must use their power to shut down these types of lectures until all aspects are understood and until plenty of money has been made available to defend against any future such criminal dastardly acts by criminals unknown almost anywhere on this planet or even outside it! This is very very serious stuff. It is obvious very little thought has been given to such attacks so far. Winfield J. Abbe, Ph.D., Physics citizen for 54 years.
