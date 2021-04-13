In a Tuesday press release, the University System of Georgia Board of Regents announced tuition rates will not increase in the 2021-2022 school year, with all USG students paying the same tuition rates from the current academic year.
The vote marks the fourth time in six years the Board of Regents has approved no tuition increases in the USG. With the decision, the USG has maintained an annual limited tuition increase average of 0.75% since 2016, which is below the current rate of inflation.
The Board of Regents also approved no increase in the mandatory fees at USG institutions for the 2021-2022 school year.
In the press release, USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley said the system has “remained committed” toward keeping higher education in the state affordable for students and their families.
“We are grateful for the support of the Board and state leaders toward this priority, and recognize students’ hard work especially over the past year to maintain success toward graduating and entering Georgia’s workforce with college degrees,” Wrigley said in the statement.
Board of Regents Chairman Sachin Shailendra also said in the release it is especially important now that the board removes any barriers to student success, and the board’s work must include keeping education costs affordable so students can complete their degrees, improve their quality of life and increase the state’s economic competitiveness.
Further information regarding tuition and fees in the USG can be found on its website.