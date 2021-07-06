Celestia “Lessie” Bailey Smithgall, the University of Georgia’s oldest living alum, died on June 25 at age 110 in her Gainesville home. Smithgall is known for her contributions to the Peabody Awards, as well as her philanthropic pursuits across the state of Georgia.
Smithgall was born April 1, 1911, in East Point, to Charles Thomas and Elma Elizabeth Bailey. She grew up in Atlanta’s West End, where she graduated from Girls High School, later renamed Roosevelt High School, in 1929.
Smithgall then attended UGA, where she studied journalism from 1929-1933. While at UGA, she was the president of the Women’s Student Government, a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta sorority and a part of Phi Beta Kappa, the oldest and most prestigious academic honor society in the United States.
Throughout her college career, Smithgall was noted multiple times in The Red & Black for her academic achievements, and she even wrote a story of her own.
After college, Smithgall took a job as a copywriter at radio station WGST. Her boss at the station, Lamdin Kay, had been tasked with creating an award for the radio and broadcasting industries. Smithgall introduced Kay to John Drewry, the dean of Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication. Together, the two men went on to create the Peabody Awards at UGA. They were first presented at the Commodore Hotel in New York City on March 29, 1941.
While at radio station WGST, Smithgall met her husband, Charlie Smithgall. In 1947, the two co-founded the Gainesville Daily Times, where she wrote as a columnist. Smithgall was also one of the founders of The Arts Council in Gainesville, where she served as the first president in 1970.
She and her husband also went on to purchase the Gainesville Midland Depot property, renovating it into the Arts Council Smithgall Arts Center. The two also bought the old Gainesville First Methodist Church, transforming it into a performing arts complex.
In 2001, Smithgall and her husband gifted their home property to the Atlanta Botanical Gardens, which is now known as the Smithgall Woodland Legacy in Gainesville.
Smithgall and her husband had four children — three sons named John, Charles and Thurmond and a daughter named Bay, who passed away in 1994 — as well as six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.