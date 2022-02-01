The Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is widely celebrated in East Asian countries. The festival follows the lunar calendar, starting at the first new moon of the year and ending on the first full moon.
The Lunar New Year marks the transitions between the Chinese zodiac signs in which this year will be the year of the tiger. This year the Lunar New Year is on Feb. 1, however with the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant, celebrations in large groups will be more challenging.
For students at the University of Georgia who celebrate the Lunar New Year, it can be difficult to leave campus for an extended period of time even during a normal year to visit family in a different state or country, especially with the possibility of missing in-person classes.
“Most of the students won’t go home because it’s expensive and there’s a requirement to quarantine back home. So that’s why we are gathering in small groups,” said Yi-chen Luo, a graduate student majoring in comparative biomedical science whose family is from Taiwan.
Lunar New Year is the biggest event for the East Asian community. However traveling internationally, especially to countries like China, can be difficult after China's National Health Commission issued travel restrictions on Dec. 18.
The People’s Republic of China and the Hong Kong government are taking a zero-tolerance approach to COVID-19, ultimately impacting travel into the country. Many are also hesitant to travel within the U.S. due to concerns over the virus.
Vy Hoang, a junior majoring in biochemistry, said she enjoys spending the Lunar New Year with her family when her mother prepares various Vietnamese dishes in celebration for the new year and Hoang’s birthday.
“COVID-19 is definitely limiting the experience because many of my [family members] from Texas are unable to visit us this year,” Hoang said. “It is something that was upsetting since Lunars is meant to be celebrated with family, however I understand and want them to prioritize their health and safety.”
Along with challenges of traveling to be with family, many students and faculty may not go home due to the shift in tradition.
“Nowadays, at least in Taiwan, people don’t really have big parties and family gatherings anymore. That is usually something the older generations would do,” Luo said.
However, there are numerous celebrations within the UGA and Athens communities, allowing students to enjoy the holiday even if they are unable to travel or host large gatherings with loved ones.
The State Botanical Garden of Georgia will be hosting a Lunar New Year celebration on Feb. 19 for family and friends to enjoy the full moon hike through the gardens.
The Asian American Student Association at UGA will also be hosting their Lunars event on Feb. 5, a showcase of various talents and food brought by local Asian-owned businesses.
Even in such an unusual year, Esther Kim, a senior majoring in psychology, said she was still able to find joy in the Lunar New Year.
“In the end, I got to spend time with my family which still means a lot to me even though it may not be with my entire family,” Kim said.