On March 16, 2021, eight people, six of whom were Asian women, lost their lives because of a man’s reported “sex addiction,” which he claimed drove him to fire shots in a string of mass shootings targeting three Asian-owned spas in the Atlanta metropolitan area.
Delaina Yaun, 33, Paul Michels, 54, Xiaojie “Emily” Tan, 49, and Daoyou Feng, 44, were killed at Young’s Asian Massage in Acworth, Georgia, where Guatemalan mechanic, Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, was also shot but survived.
Soon Chung Park, 74, Suncha Kim, 69, and Hyun Jung Grant, 51, were killed at Gold Spa, about 30 miles away from Acworth, in Atlanta. Yong Ae Yue, 63, was shot at Aromatherapy Spa in Atlanta, just across the street from Gold Spa.
Last year, a crowd of about 90 students gathered at Tate Plaza for a socially distanced vigil in honor of those killed. The vigil, which was hosted by the University of Georgia Vietnamese Student Association, featured more than 10 individuals who spoke on their desire to be treated with humanity.
Local Asian American and Pacific Islander individuals shared their thoughts on the Atlanta spa shootings from one year ago. They reflected on hate crimes against their communities with March 16, 2021 still fresh in their memories.
Reacting to the past, mourning the present
Nurie Langlois, who is half Korean and half white, said the shootings felt “like a huge step back” in a March 2021 Red & Black article.
“I hope people finally listen,” said Langlois, a senior linguistics and Asian languages and literature double major at UGA.
According to a preliminary report by the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism, reports of hate crimes against Asian Americans increased 342% from 2020 to 2021. But Langlois knew the AAPI community was not voiceless. She saw her community speaking up about the increased attacks, but people weren’t paying attention.
At this time last year, these hate crimes were attracting attention on social media with the #StopAsianHate movement. Now, she said she still does not believe people are listening to AAPI experiences.
“I feel like I only remembered all these hate crimes stuff happening around this time. Instead of it being talked about throughout or anything, I just heard about it two days ago because it’s the anniversary,” Langlois said this year.
Langlois wasn’t even aware of more recent attacks on the AAPI community because “we don’t get any coverage about it,” she said.
On March 14, a man was charged with attempted murder of an Asian woman in New York. Caught on video, the man punched her 125 times, causing facial bone fractures and bleeding to the brain, NBC News reported.
Rachel Priest, assistant editor of The Bitter Southerner and a Red & Black alum, was featured in an episode of The Red & Black’s “The Front Page” podcast following the shootings. Priest believes that with the age of social media “your world can be as small as you want or as big as you want.”
Over the past year there has been more awareness about the crimes against Asian people, but the violence has continued, Priest said. She said she wasn’t sure if there has been more violence, or if she’s just noticing it more by choosing to make herself more aware.
“I guess I don’t know if it’s just more visible because people have been more hyper aware, or if they have really been more brutal,” Priest said.
Priest is a transracial adoptee, meaning her parents are a different race than her. She is Chinese and her parents are white. Often, transracial adoptees struggle with feeling connected to their identity and deciphering whether they belong.
“I didn’t necessarily seek out information or really align myself with the AAPI community, or the Chinese community in general,” Priest said. “I think as I’ve gotten more connected and as I’ve been more willing and wanting to connect with that community and be a part of it … I’ve been able to allow myself to feel the weight of all those emotions.”
Learning history for the future
After grieving these losses, many people in the AAPI communities have turned their attention toward educating people on their history and culture. Violence stems from ignorance and being uneducated, said Langlois and Annie Li, a Chinese American student who is president of the Asian American Student Association.
“It really hurts our community whenever we see any sort of report of any AAPI, especially our elderly, people getting targeted or hurt in any way … but this year, [AASA] really came together to enhance and put forth this one goal which is to educate our community,” said Li, a sophomore management information systems major.
Events around campus for the one year anniversary not only remembered those who died in the Atlanta spa shootings but also presented an opportunity to continue educating people on Asian American history.
AASA shared information and resources on their Instagram as well as their newsletter to keep the conversation going. Additionally, there will be a moment of silence at the next AASA general body meeting on March 24.
UGA Students for Socialism hosted an event on March 17 focused on combating anti-Asian racism and “China-bashing.” It also featured remarks from UGA student Trenton Holloman and from Sheila Xiao, an organizer from Los Angeles.
Holloman, a junior economics major and member of Students for Socialism, opened the discussion by explaining the model minority myth and its relationship to Asian Americans.
The model minority myth is an idea that states Asian Americans have succeeded despite hardships through hard work and innate ability, according to Learning for Justice, a project of the Southern Poverty Law Center. It is rooted in stereotypes and often used to put down other racial minorities and immigrant groups.
Holloman said not only does the model minority myth “reduce [Asian] identity to a single attribute,” but it also paints the idea that Black Americans are “ignorant and lazy” by suggesting they are incapable of doing the same.
Holloman then noted the Chinese Exclusion Act, which Congress passed in 1882 and prohibited Chinese people from immigrating to the United States, and Japanese internment camps, which incarcerated many Japanese and Japanese American citizens in camps during World War II.
He also cited examples of Asian American involvement in the Black Panther Party, calling on Richard Aoki and Yuri Kochiyama.
As a Japanese American activist, Aoki was the only Asian American to have a formal leadership position in the Black Panther Party. Kochiyama, also a Japanese American activist, was friends with Malcom X and used her organization, Asian Americans for Action, to bring the Asian community into the fight for Black liberation.
Holloman made the conclusion that Afro-Asian solidarity creates a powerful weapon against white supremacy and is critical to the achievement of liberation.
Rajath Prabhakar, a freshman statistics major and member of Students for Socialism, saw the importance of learning this history.
“If you don’t know your history, you’re doomed to repeat it … this isn’t going to go away until you address the disease itself, that is this history of systemic injustice against Asians and beyond that,” Prabhakar said.
Anti-China sentiment today
Sheila Xiao, who is Chinese American and who was the guest speaker at the Students for Socialism event, said March 16 marked another anniversary. On that day in 1968, American soldiers killed more than 500 unarmed civilians in Vietnam, an event that later became known as the My Lai massacre.
Xiao said anti-Asian racism is not just the fault of former President Donald Trump’s verbiage and anti-China sentiment. She traces it back to the Obama administration.
“It started in 2011 under the Obama administration’s pivot to Asia. The pivot to Asia basically set out to reorient U.S. military and foreign policy such that China is now the major enemy, the major competitor and major adversary of the United States,” Xiao said.
China then became viewed as “evil, deceitful and oppressive” and the discussion or debate about China exists in a narrow space, Xiao said.
“If we actually intend to meaningfully fight racism and end anti-Asian racism, we have no choice but to demand that the U.S. government stop its aggression on China. The absolute biggest hate crime against Asians is U.S. war drive and the U.S. war agenda that creates fear and animosity against China and therefore Chinese and Asian people here at home,” Xiao said.
Xiao calls on people to “force” an open space for discussion and have solidarity so that people from Asian communities can speak up and out. When she sees videos of Asian people being attacked, especially the elderly and women, she can’t help but see her mom, dad, uncles, aunts, grandma and all the victims.
Xiao said if the American system considers it convenient to do so, it’s ready to dispose of anyone. She said that’s why she fights against racism, white supremacy and patriarchy.
“There’s no choice but to fight for peace and fight against war. To me, this is what it truly means to fight for justice of the victims of the Atlanta shootings and all victims of anti-Asian violence,” Xiao said.