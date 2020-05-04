Some University of Georgia students ran into technical issues when they tried to take their Spanish final exam Friday.
There are 2,544 students enrolled in the five Spanish classes — SPAN 1001, 1002, 1110, 2001, 2002 — that were scheduled to take their exams from 7-10 p.m. Friday, according to Athena records. The classes had different exams but the same final exam time slot.
The Spanish Program Coordinating Committee extended the deadline to take the exam to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday due to “the unexpected technical issues of administering the mass final exam,” according to an email sent to students.
In addition, SPCC decided to offer an alternative — the highest grade of either exam 3, exam 4 or the final exam will count as the final exam grade.
UGA and the Romance Languages department head have not responded to requests for comment. This is a developing story. Check back with The Red & Black for more details.
