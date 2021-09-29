With COVID-19 now a part of daily life, the University of Georgia’s study abroad programs are navigating the difficult task of when and how they should return safely in accordance with rules and regulations.
At the start
Erin O’Keefe, a sophomore dance and English major, went into her freshman year excited about the opportunity to study abroad in Cortona, Italy, as part of the dance department’s Maymester offerings. It wasn’t until February 2021 that she discovered the trip had been canceled.
“I would have liked an alternative so I could get credits and feel like I'm doing something during the summer, because then I kind of had no summer plans,” O’Keefe said.
This was not an uncommon experience, with students being sent home at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. Programs struggled to navigate when and how to return to normal operations.
Maria de Rocher, the assistant dean of the Honors Program, said that out of their internship programs in Washington, D.C., New York and Savannah, the only one which was able to operate in summer 2020 was the Savannah location.
“Summer 2020 we didn't have anything that would be recognizable as the program,” de Rocher said. “We had selected a bunch of students to do those things.”
Students were automatically accepted into the programs the following summer without a reapplication process, but that was only if they did not graduate beforehand.
“Unfortunately, a huge portion of our D.C. folks were going to have been graduated by May 2021, but four of the 16 were not, so they were given priority,” de Rocher said.
Traditionally, the Honors College also offers a scholarship, the Honors International Scholars Program, to around 60 Honors students planning to study abroad. With these programs being incredibly limited, the college chose to put a portion of that money toward domestic opportunities.
“We have created this domestic experiential learning scholarship. We don't know if it's going to go on for many years to come, but we're doing it again.” de Rocher said.
Current plans
As COVID-19 cases remain high, however, the return of normal campus operations for fall 2021 has not necessarily meant a return to normal study abroad operations.
“About 150 UGA students are or will be abroad this term,” Yana Cornish, director of global education, said in an email.
Cornish said countries such as Italy, the United Kingdom, Costa Rica, Iceland and more have welcomed UGA students. However, the 150 studying abroad this semester is a far cry from the over 2,600 students who studied abroad in the 2017-2018 school year, when UGA was ranked 13th in the nation for study abroad participation.
O’Keefe said she’s worried about what her study abroad experience in Cortona will be like this coming summer.
“Definitely I have concerns, just because I don't really exactly know what it's like in Italy at the moment,” O’Keefe said. “I don't know how it's going to be, being American and being in Italy during COVID.”
However, Cornish and Alyssa Johnson, global education advisor at the Office of Global Engagement, reassured students that every possible precaution is being taken to ensure the safety of individuals should they choose to study abroad.
“COVID-19 has pushed study abroad providers and students to a higher level of adaptability and preparedness. Risk management plans and safety awareness have increased in robustness,” Johnson said in an email to The Red & Black.
Cornish explained that all faculty directors and other authority figures are required to undergo annual risk mitigation training sessions. She also said that pre-departure, risk mitigation plans are put into place and all students must undergo an orientation as well.
Cornish said some study abroad courses are being offered online if the program has been cancelled, and de Rocher said students who were unable to use scholarships they had earned for study abroad were able to transfer that money for use elsewhere, such as internships or field studies in the United States.
“Another impact has been the realization of benefits for virtual opportunities, including virtual internships, which provide more accessibility for global learning,” Johnson said.
In all, while there is still much to navigate in regards to complying with health and safety regulations set by the university, the Centers for Disease Control and the countries to which students hope to travel, study abroad is returning, perhaps with a new outlook on offering a wider range of options to students.