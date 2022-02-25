A piece of sketch paper that had a swastika and a racist slur was found outside of Denmark Hall, according to a Feb. 8 University of Georgia Police Department report.

On Jan. 28, a professor found the sketch paper face up on the ground at the east entrance of Denmark Hall. According to the report, the paper had a red swastika written on the top portion and a racist slur on the bottom half.

The paper had tape on the back of the paper. The professor assumed it was because it had been taped to a wall, according to the report.

The incident was reported to the University of Georgia’s Equal Opportunity Office, which ensures UGA complies with all applicable laws and polices regarding dscirmaintion and harassment on the basis of race, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity or national origin, religion, age, genetic information, disability or vertan status, accorfding to the EOO website.

The incident comes after the vandalism of a marker honoring the historically Black Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority outside of Tate Student Center on Feb. 12. Investigators have no reason to believe the acts are connected, according to a Feb. 22 ArchNews email.

“Although we are unable to eradicate all acts of racism and anti-Semitism from our society, we remain committed to combatting them and creating a campus environment that is welcoming and inclusive for all,” the ArchNews email said.

This is not the first time a UGA building has been defaced with a swastika. Most recently in November 2019, swastikas were drawn on door signs in freshman dorms Russell and Creswell Halls.