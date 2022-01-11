In honor of the Georgia Bulldogs winning their first national title since 1981, a parade will be held in Athens on Saturday.
Plans state that gates will open at noon. The parade will start on Lumpkin Street at 12:30 p.m. with a Dawg Walk following at 1 p.m. The parade will end at Sanford Stadium at 2 p.m. for a formal program. Regular gameday procedures will be followed and campus will open to visitors on Saturday starting at 7 a.m.
Tickets are complimentary and will be available to season ticket holders and students Jan. 11-Jan. 13 through an online request form. The remaining tickets will be made available to the general public Jan. 13-Jan. 14.
After Georgia defeated Alabama 33-18, the team is scheduled to return from Indianapolis today.
Correction: A previous version of this article misstated the year Georgia last won a national title. The Red & Black regrets this error and it has since been fixed.