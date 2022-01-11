20220110cjhSTEGWATCH-20.jpg

Students cheer for the Bulldogs football team during the national championship watch party at Stegeman Coliseum on Monday, January 10, 2022. The Georgia Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide faced off in Indianapolis, with the Dawgs winning 33-18, their first national football title in 41 years.

In honor of the Georgia Bulldogs winning their first national title since 1981, a parade will be held in Athens on Saturday. 

Plans state that gates will open at noon. The parade will start on Lumpkin Street at 12:30 p.m. with a Dawg Walk following at 1 p.m. The parade will end at Sanford Stadium at 2 p.m. for a formal program. Regular gameday procedures will be followed and campus will open to visitors on Saturday starting at 7 a.m.

Tickets are complimentary and will be available to season ticket holders and students Jan. 11-Jan. 13 through an online request form. The remaining tickets will be made available to the general public Jan. 13-Jan. 14. 

After Georgia defeated Alabama 33-18, the team is scheduled to return from Indianapolis today.

Correction: A previous version of this article misstated the year Georgia last won a national title. The Red & Black regrets this error and it has since been fixed. 

Campus News Editor

Lucinda is a journalism and English double major from Alpharetta, Georgia. She's interested in reporting on social justice and political issues, and dreams of being a correspondent for a major news organization.

