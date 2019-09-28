After operating a Student Honor Board for years, the Peabody Awards is launching a Peabody Internship Agency for the Spring 2020 semester.
The internship will allow students to participate in an experiential learning course taught by Academic Director of the Peabody Media Center Dr. Taylor Miller. In the class, students will work on and produce projects related to “Peabody's mission of bringing attention to ‘stories that matter.’”
Some students, though, aren’t happy about the shakeup.
“It feels like I got kicked out of the party, and I just got invited,” said Andrea Manning, a former Peabody Student Honor Board member and sophomore creative literature and theater double major.
Created in 1940 to recognize excellence in radio, broadcasting and online media, the Peabody Awards are housed under the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Executive Director Jeffrey P. Jones created the Peabody Student Honor Board initiative in 2014 for students to screen submissions for the awards.
The function of the board changed in 2015 when Jones secured an initial sponsorship from Facebook’s news division. Jones, along with the Peabody Board of Jurors, then created the Peabody-Facebook Futures of Media Award to increase undergraduate participation, Jones said.
Members elected to the Honor Board analyzed submissions for digital storytelling and presented the award annually at the Peabody Awards ceremony in New York City in early May.
The Honor Board’s sponsorship with Facebook ended in 2018 after Facebook “shifted focus” to other priorities, Jones said.
Jones has yet to find another sponsor for the Futures of Media award and declined to make a statement about the award’s future at this time.
All students interested in the new program must apply to be considered for the internship, including students who were on the now-defunct honor board.
Manning felt “disheartened and really upset” after being notified via email of the program’s cancellation.
“When we were brought into [the honor board], it was the idea of ‘You won’t have to reapply in the future, you’re a part of this organization and you’re in until you leave,’” Manning said.
The internship agency is not a replacement as much as it is “something different,” Jones said.
The agency will offer specific tracks for students majoring in Entertainment and Media Studies, Advertising and Public Relations and Journalism. Students in other departments or schools may apply for research positions as well. However, Manning was upset that the board was changed to a class environment.
“It’s so unfortunate that they’re replacing it with a class because what we got out of that experience could never be summed up in a class,” Manning said.
The internship program uses a different application than the Student Honor Board. Jones said he expects to accept about 25-30 students for the class.
“The different skill set is what you're asking for,” Jones said. “No one who was on the honor board should feel kicked to the curb.”
As a non-Grady major, Manning believes the new application requirements and structure of the internship make it “exclusive” to Grady students. The application requires a portfolio, but Manning said she doesn’t have one. The course offers a student researcher track for interested applicants from other colleges.
The Facebook sponsorship also allocated funds to pay for Student Honor Board members to attend the Peabody Awards. This year, the ceremony will be held in Los Angeles for the first time, which requires a more expensive plane ticket, Jones said. The Board is still determining whether students in the internship program will be able to attend.
“There's a possibility, but we're not there yet,” Jones said.
