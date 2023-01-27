On Jan. 26, Peabody announced that its annual ceremony for the 83rd Peabody Awards will be held for the first time in Los Angeles on June 11. The awards will be held in person for the first time since 2019. The Peabody Awards were founded at the University of Georgia in the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication.
The Peabody Awards “honor the most intelligent, powerful and moving stories told in broadcasting and digital media,” according to UGA Today.
The ceremony will be held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. Nominees will be announced in April, and the winners will be announced in May.
All nominees must receive a unanimous vote by the Peabody Board of Jurors, a group of industry professionals, media scholars, critics and journalists, the article said.
This will be the first year that the digital and interactive storytelling category, which was introduced last year and includes gaming, virtual reality and social video, will be included in the main ceremony.
“Moving the Peabody Awards to Los Angeles, a city practically built on the power of storytelling, is an exciting evolution of Peabody’s commitment to curating the most powerful and moving stories told in broadcasting and digital media,” Jeffrey Jones, executive director of Peabody, said in the article. “Los Angeles gives us the opportunity to reimagine the awards show and incorporate more talent and presenters into a ceremony that promises to be nothing short of phenomenal.”