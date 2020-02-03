Four people have been charged with felony burglary and criminal damage after vandalizing Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in November, according to a University of Georgia police report.
The warrants for the individuals' arrest were signed on Jan. 15. Their listed addresses were Oxford College at Emory University in the report.
Police responded to Sanford Stadium on Nov. 21 after a report of vandalism that occurred the previous day. When the officer made contact with the reporting party, the man said four people had “intentionally damaged the field” after entering the stadium without authorization. The man reported that a section of turf had to be replaced, according to the police report.
“Salt was sprinkled in one small pot on the Sanford Stadium field. It was fairly quickly removed by our normal grounds crew,” senior associate athletic director Claude Felton said in an email to The Red & Black.
In time for the upcoming football game against Texas A&M on Nov. 23, Felton said the spot was not “noticeable.”
Further investigation found that three UGA seatbacks were also stolen. Investigators determined the damages exceeded $500. According to the report, an Athens-Clarke County Magistrate Court judge signed felony burglary and felony criminal damage arrest warrants for the suspects.
Correction: A previous version of this article stated that UGA held a game on Dooley Field the day after the vandalism occurred. The Texas A&M game was not until Nov. 23. The Red & Black regrets this error, and it has since been fixed.
