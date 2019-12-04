Western Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Eric Norris denied a petitioner a 12-month family violence protective order against University of Georgia adjunct professor Robert Jeffrey “Jeff” Speakman in a court hearing on Dec. 3.
Norris denied the protective order on the grounds that the petitioner had not provided enough evidence to prove that Speakman posed a danger to them.
Speakman was arrested on Nov. 15 for violating a temporary protective order that the petitioner had been granted at the time. As of Nov. 20, Speakman has been suspended indefinitely from UGA and is restricted from accessing the campus.
The petitioner said during the hearing that they had been in a polyamorous romantic relationship with Speakman and had lived in Speakman’s house in Athens with another partner from May to August.
The petitioner moved out of Speakman’s residence in September, six weeks after ending their relationship with Speakman. They said that during those six weeks, Speakman spent most of the time away from the residence, but returned occasionally and acted with hostility toward the petitioner and their partner.
The petitioner said Speakman raped them multiple times over the course of their relationship. They said Speakman had non-consensual sex with them while they were asleep under the effects of prescribed muscle relaxers.
In March, Speakman had recorded himself having sex with the petitioner while the petitioner was asleep and later sent them the video, they said. The petitioner’s attorney displayed the video in court during the hearing.
The petitioner said they and Speakman practiced BDSM and had sometimes practiced “consensual non-consent,” during which one party pretends to not want the sexual activity but has actually consented to it prior. The petitioner said, however, that they had never consented to some of the activities Speakman performed.
Speakman also had anger management issues and would fly into outbursts, the petitioner said during the hearing. They said Speakman had once lashed out and hit them three times “as hard as he could.”
They said Speakman kept several loaded guns in the residence, which he kept near his bed. Speakman also once threatened to shoot the petitioner’s dog if it became aggressive, they said.
The petitioner said Speakman’s actions and “demeanor” caused them immense fear, which led to them them petitioning for the protective order. They said they had wanted to leave Speakman’s home for months but were unable to do so due to lack of finances.
Speakman’s attorney, Kim Stephens, argued the petitioner had consented to the sex acts prior to them occurring and that no rape had occurred. Stephens said that Speakman had only hit the petitioner as a consensual sexual act and that he had not struck the petitioner in a non-consensual manner.
Stephens said the relationship had ended poorly after Speakman entered into another relationship with a friend of the petitioner. He said this upset the petitioner and they wanted to “ruin” Speakman professionally and personally.
Stephens also said Speakman had been making payments on a car for the petitioner during their relationship, and that the petitioner had never given Speakman the car back.
Stephens presented text messages during the hearing that he said showed the petitioner telling a friend that they had filed a police report against Speakman in order to make him continue paying for the car. He also presented messages indicating that the petitioner enjoyed their sexual relationship with Speakman, which Stephens said were sent one week after the petitioner said Speakman raped them.
The petitioner said they did not remember sending the messages but did not deny that they had sent them.
The judge said that due to the nature of the petitioner’s sexual relationship with Speakman, it was difficult to determine whether the sex acts were consensual. In addition to denying the protective order, the judge ordered the petitioner to return the car to Speakman.
