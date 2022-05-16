Yanjun Yang, a doctoral student at the University of Georgia's College of Engineering was the lead author of a research paper published online on Feb. 19, detailing the development of a product that can detect COVID-19 through the usage of a localized surface plasmon resonance spectrometer.
LSPR is a type of nanotechnology-based optical sensor where light waves are passed through a sample of saliva and the absorbance of the light is measured, Yang said. The measure of absorption and wavelength of the sample would determine whether the sample was positive or negative.
According to Yang, in the spectrometer, the transmission measurement values are from zero to one. When the sensor has detected something, the transmission amount will change.
LSPR is often used in biomedical imaging, molecular sensing and therapeutics.
After starting this research project at the beginning of COVID-19, the paper was published in May 2022 in the Sensors and Actuators B: Chemical Journal.
“I'm very happy to get this paper published, but we still think there are lots of more future research and work,” Yang said. “We still have new ideas to improve the quality of the sensor.”
Yang completed the research paper while working under Yiping Zhao, the supervisor of the lab and a research professor of physics at UGA.
“I already work on a technology based sensors, I want to make our research work into a product,” Yang said.
Yang had majored in chemistry as an undergraduate at Nanjing University of Posts and Telecommunications in China and went to graduate school there as well. In graduate school, she chose to study optical engineering and connected with Zhao to work in a lab that dealt with nanotechnology-based sensors.
After completing her master’s degree, Yang came to UGA at the beginning of 2019 to work on her Ph.D.
“I wanted to like go to a foreign country for pursuing a Ph.D. degree, so I chose USA,” Yang said.
After coming to UGA, Yang had difficulties learning English.
“I talk everything in China or with Chinese,” Yang said. “I need to talk about everything in professional, professional English and I'm not familiar with that kind of that vocabulary.”
Yang did a lot of work on the experiment herself though she did have help from James Haverstick, an undergraduate student at UGA who helped process the data and Jackelyn Murray, a research professional at UGA who provided the virus samples and other optical sensing designs.
Yang also worked with Ralph Tripp, a professor at UGA who works in the department of infectious disease, who grew the various viruses, including COVID-19, in order for Yang to carry out the rest of her research.
“What we were working on with her[Yang] was looking at different viruses and strains for their ability to be detected like coronaviruses, RSV, etc. and what I did for her, essentially grew the viruses, isolated the viruses and gave her the viruses to actually work with,” Tripp said.
According to Zhao, Yang had done the majority of the work for this research and deserved to be the lead author of the paper.
“Mostly for the professor, we're supervising, so we just safeguard, safeguard the projects, so whether the experimental designs are reasonable, whether the data interpretation is good,” Zhoa said.
Yang is currently working on a research study involving a silver nanotriangle array that deals with an LSPR sensor. The purpose of this research is to create a device that improves the sensitivity of detecting COVID-19.