The University of Georgia’s Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity held a vigil on its front porch for Conner Strickland, a second-year UGA student and member on Wednesday.

Strickland died in a structure fire on South Lumpkin Street on Saturday. Although firefighters pulled him from the burning building, EMS transported him to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Almost 200 people were present at the vigil. Strickland’s friends, family and fraternity brothers as well as community members gathered at the Pi Kappa Alpha house to pay their respects and tell stories about him. Many attendees said Strickland was someone who enjoyed life more than anybody.

One of Strickland's favorite bands played and close friends shared memories of him and said prayers.

“That guy is a fucking legend,” said Dylan Vila, a first year and fraternity member.

Jack Moore, a second-year and fraternity member, said he didn’t have the proper words to describe Strickland’s life. Their friends unanimously agreed as they were filled with emotion.

“He brought light into everyone’s lives and made them better,” Moore said.