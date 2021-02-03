Nikki Giovanni opened this year’s Mary Frances Early lecture by stressing the importance of children’s folk tales and traditional African American spirituals in literature, both storytelling techniques utilized by marginalized communities throughout history.
“[Those from marginalized communities are] people that nobody cared about, who had to find a way to tell their children, ‘You are somebody,’” Giovanni, this year’s keynote speaker, said.
Giovanni, a poet and activist who has published 13 children’s poetry books, expressed her personal love for children’s literature, and talked about how much of an effect it has on people as they grow.
She discussed the storytelling aspect of African American spirituals and the importance of enslaved Black people having a way to pass down history through the generations, tying in her own experiences with segregation during the civil rights movement.
“I just sometimes wonder, ‘Why were they afraid of me?’” Giovanni said.
Giovanni explained the choice white people had to make during the movement and still make today: whether to remain loyal to those of their race or fight against injustice.
“We’ve got to do better,” Giovanni said, encouraging all people to fight racism.
The University of Georgia’s Graduate School hosted the 21st annual Mary Frances Early lecture on Tuesday, a program dedicated to the university’s first Black graduate. The yearly lecture honors Early’s vision and acknowledges both the progress made so far and the progress that still awaits. UGA has hosted the lecture annually since 2000, the year Early first returned to campus since graduating in 1962.
Giovanni is described by the Poetry Foundation as “one of America’s foremost poets.” She is a university distinguished professor in the English department at Virginia Tech.
Giovanni has accumulated over 50 awards and honors in her career that spans over 50 years, according to her website. She has most notably received seven Image Awards from the NAACP. In 2005, Oprah Winfrey recognized Giovanni as one of 25 living legends.
Mary Frances Early made remarks of her own following Giovanni.
“What a difference a year makes!” Early said, referring to the pandemic that caused this year’s lecture to be held virtually.
Early thanked Giovanni for her presence and participation in this year’s program.
“She was one of my heroes in my early years in the ‘60s,” Early said. “And she still is.”
Michelle Cook, vice provost for diversity and inclusion and strategic university initiatives, gave the closing remarks and thanked Early for her contributions to the university.
“Not as one member of a large protest, but to embark on a solitary campaign to desegregate the University of Georgia’s graduate school,” Cook said. “Not because she needed UGA, but because UGA needed her.”
This year’s lecture was part of a series of events celebrating the 60th anniversary of the university’s desegregation.