The University of Georgia Police Department received reports of a bomb threat on campus Wednesday.
Police carrying bags and wearing vests were on the scene investigating at the Tate Student Center, moving throughout the food court and main lobby areas. K-9 units “in training” were also seen at Tate, according to the Tate information desk.
UGA Police do not believe there was ever any actual threat posed to the UGA community, according to an Archnews email sent around 4 p.m. UGA police are currently working with investigators regarding an out of state suspect in connection with the bomb threat “hoax.”
“UGAPD have linked the post to a computer address in another state, and police in that state are assisting us in the investigation,” the email said.
This is a developing story. Please return to redandblack.com more updates.