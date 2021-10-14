Police are searching for two men who attempted an armed robbery just off the University of Georgia’s campus just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a safety update email from UGA.
The victim reported to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department that two men used a handgun and attempted to rob him on Williams Street near Mitchell Street. The men eventually allowed the victim to leave without taking anything and the victim was unharmed, according to the email.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact ACCPD at 706-546-5900 or by dialing 911.