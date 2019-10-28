A University of Georgia researcher has left his mark on one of the best-known symbols of fall.
Scientist George Boyhan of UGA’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences spent years carefully picking the roundest and most orange squashes in order to breed the disease-resistant “Orange Bulldog” pumpkin variety. Boyhan debuted the variety in 2004, with its coloring, “ranging from salmon to burnt orange,” according to a UGA news release.
Now, seeds are often unavailable due to the pumpkin’s popularity. Pumpkins, technically a squash, are often grown in north Georgia where a cooler climate makes them less susceptible to disease.
Diseases, viruses and insects are all challenges when growing pumpkins, according to UGA Cooperative Extension horticulturists. The “Orange Bulldog” variety gives gardeners “a leg up,” since it can be grown without pesticides while still resisting powdery mildew, viruses, and insects such as vine borers.
Home gardeners sow pumpkin seeds between May and July, allowing 75-90 days for the pumpkins to mature.
The Orange Bulldog is a “standard jack-o’-lantern-sized pumpkin” that Boyhan bred from germplasm collected from South American jungles, according to the release. Jack-o-Lanterns are typically made with large pumpkins, while medium-sized pumpkins are used for food and small pumpkins are used for decorations and table displays.
For those wishing to make food with their homegrown pumpkins, popular uses include drying and roasting seeds, as well as using smaller, “pie pumpkins,” to make pumpkin pie.
Pumpkins can also be canned, dried or pickled. Freezing pumpkins are a simple and safe way to preserve pumpkins, according to UGA researchers.
“There are no safe, tested home-canning procedures for mashed pumpkins or pumpkin butters either,” said UGA Extension food safety specialist Elizabeth Andress in the release. “If you guess wrong, the result could be botulism,” an extremely rare but dangerous disease that attacks the body’s nerves.
Researchers also recommend caution to avoid acidity levels that occur in pumpkins — “smaller pumpkins with hard rinds and stringless, mature pulp” are best for pressure canning.
Georgia 4-H members sometimes grow pumpkins to compete in the annual 4-H growing contest. The winning fruit is usually somewhere between 400 and 600 pounds. Pumpkins grown in states like Michigan and Wisconsin, however, have exceeded 1,000 pounds, UGA Extension horticulturist Tim Coolong said in the release.
“The cooler night weather allows those pumpkins to get bigger. We can certainly grow pumpkins that weigh several hundred pounds in South Georgia, but to really get a lot of size out of them, it would help if you lived in Blairsville or a similar area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.