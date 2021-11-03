Shouting could be heard down Sanford Drive as students from the University of Georgia crowded Tate Plaza on Wednesday afternoon to engage with Evangelical campus preaching groups, World Outreach Evangelistic Ministries and WALKabout Jesus.
The groups were met with questions yelled from a growing crowd, who stood at a distance enforced by a rope and UGA’s dean of students, Bill McDonald.
On Tuesday, the same groups were present outside of Memorial Hall but were met with less resistance. Several police officers, in addition to the dean of students, were present at Tate Plaza to ensure the preachers’ ability to deliver their message.
Intermittently, discussions between students and preachers were drowned out by chants ranging from the Atlanta Braves Tomahawk chop song to “Get a job!” and, “How was prison?”—a comment directed at Daniel Rusk, one of the preachers present, whose mugshot was passed around to students.
Rusk, a preacher from WALKabout Jesus, was arrested by the University of Alabama at Birmingham police on Sep. 14 and charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault in the third degree. The arrest followed an altercation between Daniel Rusk and an unnamed student at UAB, as reported by The UAB Blazer.
Daniel Rusk and his wife, Mary Rusk, are a familiar presence on college campuses across the southeast. Last month, the Rusks preached at Kennesaw State University and were met with similar resistance.
In counterprotest to the preachers messaging about the provocative nature of women’s clothing and sinfulness of homosexuality, students at UGA unfurled pride flags and defiantly scrawled derogatory statements on their body parts.
Reese Domanski, a freshman political science major at UGA had another student write the word, “Whore” on Domanski’s chest in response to comments Domanski said Mary Rusk made about Domanski’s shirt.
“If I'm a whore then, I'll be a whore. I will say it for the crowd. I'll write it on my chest. I'll be loud about it,” Domanski said.
Students of all different religions asked the preachers to defend their stances on homosexuality and women. Some were not persuaded by their arguments.
“I grew up Christian myself. I have quite a big chunk of the Bible memorized and I think that if Jesus were to be here then he’d be very unhappy with what they were saying because he preached love, not hate,” said Jillian Douglas, a sophomore horticulture major.
In response to questions about their purpose in coming to UGA, Daniel Rusk said they did not come to campus to convert students, only to, “show them the way.”
Daniel Rusk did not give an answer about when the groups plan to return to campus but said they would not be back tomorrow.