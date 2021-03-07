Thanks to the Project RED initiative, free period products are now available to University of Georgia students in two all-gender restrooms on campus due to a pilot program led by Project Period at UGA.
Located on the second floor of the Tate Student Center and on the third floor of the Boyd Graduate Studies Research Center, Project RED dispensers now provide students with sustainably-made tampons and pads.
Project RED’s initiative started when Mahathi Mali joined forces with Ashley Boyle, Maeve Breathnach, Jaaie Varshney and Suvitha Viswanathan, executive members of Period Project at UGA.
Previously known as PERIOD at UGA, Period Project at UGA is a student organization with roughly 100 members advocating to end period poverty and period stigma through providing menstrual products and education, according to their Instagram page.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic started, Mali, a senior psychology major, saw the need to provide students with more accessibility to period products. She won a grant from Aunt Flow, an organization committed to ensuring accessibility to menstrual products, to being able to do so before COVID-19 slowed down her plans.
“This is something I’ve been working on since fall of 2019, and then I got in touch with a representative from Aunt Flow, whose products we actually have in our dispensers,” Mali said. “They had a scholarship program and I applied to it. I got the funding, and it was $4,500.”
Mali said even though her work started before the pandemic hit, the biggest issues arose after she received the funding — she didn’t initially know how to implement her plans.
In May 2020, Mali connected with Boyle, Breathnach, Varshney and Viswanathan. Through collaboration, Period Project at UGA’s mission combined with Mali’s vision, leading to Project RED’s pilot program.
Project RED’s pilot program of free period products in UGA campus bathrooms was made possible by support and funding from various departments on campus.
Mali said Project RED received $4,000 in funding from UGA’s Office of Sustainability and also garnered support from the Facilities Management Division at UGA in order to bring the period product dispensers to campus.
“Facilities Management has been an integral part in making sure that this works because they are the ones that are maintaining these dispensers in both Boyd and Tate,” Mali said. “They are scheduled to be checked on, and we are tracking the numbers of products being used.”
At the end of the pilot program, Mali said she hopes she and the team can present the numbers of how many products were used to UGA’s administration to hopefully expand the program and make period products more widely available on campus.