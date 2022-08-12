Summer in Athens is usually quiet, with thousands of students leaving to go back home to different places worldwide. However, in recent years, Athens has seen its fair share of protests throughout the summer. From the protests following the death of George Floyd in 2020 to the current Roe v. Wade overturning protests this June, peaceful demonstrations have been seen on and around the University of Georgia’s campus.
As Athens begins to buzz again with students returning to classes this fall, it is important to understand university members and others’ rights when looking to protest. Some recent legislation has changed these rights, so this article will break down UGA’s policies and guidance for safely protesting.
Here's the policy
Typically, according to the University of Georgia’s Freedom of Expression and Assembly policy, designated forums are the specific areas that university and non-university communities can use for protesting. The designated forums include Tate Plaza, Memorial Plaza and the lawn in front of the flag pole outside Tate Student Center.
However, on May 3, Gov. Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1, also called the Forming Open and Robust University Minds Act, protecting freedom of speech on Georgia’s public university campuses. The legislation designates all unrestricted outdoor areas of campus as usable spaces for protests or demonstrations. The law defines unrestricted outdoor areas as “any outdoor area of campus that is generally accessible to members of the campus community, such as grassy areas, walkways or other common areas.”
The new legislation allows all university members (students, faculty and staff) the freedom to now protest in almost any outdoor area of UGA’s campus. UGA’s policy has not been updated since Sept. 23, 2020.
Rod Guajardo, who works within the university’s communications division, said there are currently no plans to update the current policy and that it complies with the state law.
“No rights are more highly regarded at the University of Georgia than the First Amendment guarantees of freedom of speech, freedom of expression and the right to assemble peaceably,” Guajardo said in an email to The Red & Black.
While university members now have more access to these outdoor spaces, non-university members still must abide by the old policy, which requires them to get permission from the university to gather.
For university members, while they can now gather anywhere outside, they still must gather within certain constraints. For example, if a protest occurs in a group of 10 or more people, not in the designated time frame of 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., it is asked that an organizer contact the University of Georgia Police Department.
The university's policy defines a protest as “expressive activity,” which includes the first amendment rights of religion, speech, petition, assembly and press. However, this protection is also accompanied by rules for behavior:
- No attracting a crowd larger than the space can safely attain
- No disrupting university activities
- No disrupting previously scheduled uUniversity events
- No obstructing entrances or exits to buildings
- No obstruction to traffic
- No unreasonable risks or threats to public health and safety
- No camping or use of temporary shelters
- No affixing any item to a permanent structure
- No temporary damage, defacement, or alteration of university property
- No open flames (small, hand-held candles may be used with permission of the Associate Dean of Students)
The freedom of expression website, connected with the Dean of Students Office, also lists frequently asked questions that protestors can use to help prepare.
Additional advice and guidance
Clare Norins is the director of the First Amendment Clinic, an advocacy-based service out of the School of Law. Her advice on protesting safely is to be aware of your surroundings. This includes the time, place and manner of protests.
Understanding the rules of different areas where a protest occurs is a major part of spatial awareness, Norins said. Norins explained the Arch as a space under the authority of UGA’s policy while stepping onto the road and marching across the crosswalk would then be considered under the authority of Athens-Clarke County, meaning it is crucial to understand both areas’ policies.
Mariah Parker, District 2 Commissioner and a graduate teaching assistant at the university, spoke at a Roe v. Wade overturning protest on July 4 in front of the Athens-Clarke County courthouse.
“It is important in advance of taking any form of direct action to assess what your willingness for risk is and then setting up appropriate supports around that,” Parker said.
Parker said planning material, medical supplies and social support are foundational to creating a safe protesting environment. With a group of trusted individuals, Parker said, “You have multiple eyes kind of scanning the situation,” and if something uncomfortable is identified by one, “then you can collectively say … this isn't for us, or at least be able to meet challenges with foresight.”
Suppose a person's intention is to be arrested at a protest. In that case, Parker recommended writing an emergency contact number on your arm with a Sharpie, so contact is always available if an arrest occurs.
If safe protesting is your goal, then taking the time to read the regulations given by UGA and Athens-Clarke County may help ensure safety. Additionally, protecting individual First Amendment rights, not engaging with counter-protestors and understanding the consequences of actions are fundamental to safely protesting.