On Feb. 14, The Red & Black published a story outlining UGA’s history of failed attempts to introduce bike share programs as a viable source of transportation around campus, and cited student opinions on the most recent collaboration with Spin, a micro-mobility company that offers electric pedal-assist bikes.
The majority of the students seemed to agree that while the bike share system was a good idea, it had multiple systemic issues, namely the price, the bike pedal assist or the bike itself failing to start after being unlocked and being required to park the bikes in designated “parking zones”.
John Lankford, senior director of partnerships and policy with Spin, reached out to The Red & Black to discuss improvements to the program, and how Spin could better aid in its mission to provide efficient and environmentally friendly campus transportation.
John Lankford: We saw the article and I think the main impetus for reaching out was that we actually agree with most of what's in the article; most of the criticisms and we've been working with the university to make some big changes. So, the first one is we started out the program with just too few parking points.I think there were between 20 and 25 parking points. And those parking points were where stations existed in the previous bike share program…We've added over an additional 100 plus parking points on campus, and we've already seen a significant uptick in ridership…and we're also in talks with the city of Athens to ensure that the bikes have access to operate on the public right of way.
Red & Black: With the introduction of all those new hubs and the expected rise in people using them, do you think that there's any way or any talk about maybe adding [more benefits] to that monthly membership, making it a little more desirable?
JL: Yeah, so this is a new industry and we’re constantly learning ways to improve the programs with the goal of getting more people riding, and one key lever on that is pricing. So we're always open to new ideas for how we can, essentially, provide better pricing options. The current monthly pass option is pretty standard in the industry…the idea is that for $7 a month, you can eliminate that $1 unlock fee, right? If you think, an average ride is 10 minutes, so that's $2.50. We think $2.50 a ride is a pretty good deal, cheaper than a cup of coffee at Starbucks. Something you can use a few times a week. And an unlocked pass allows us to keep that price point a little bit lower versus what it would be, [such as] $3.50, which is, percentage wise, significantly higher. So the reason that we can't say, or we haven’t said $10 a month all you can ride, is because of the cost to operate. A bike share system is directly related to that to the utilization of that system…And our goal is to essentially provide environmentally sustainable options for transportation, but in order to do that, the company has to be financially sustainable, otherwise, we can't get there.
R&B: Obviously, the goal of the bike share program is to be environmentally friendly and efficient, so how would you say that the Spin bikes and the bike share program is different or better than just taking the bus?
JL: So first of all, it is so amazing that the bus system is free. When we think about the relationship of a bike share system to a bus system, I think there's a couple key points, the first one being, the goal is for them to be entirely complimentary versus competitive……having a plethora of options between bus transit and the bike share, really supports that goal. The second way I would think of it is on a trip by trip basis. If you can combine a really good bus system with a really good bike share system, you can do the longer distance on the bus and then the shorter distance on a bike.
R&B: Is there a potential for implementing scooters?
JL: Our program, the only discussion has been around bikes… [we have] not had discussions with university administration about scooters. That said, most of our programs with university partners are either multi-modal programs with bikes and scooters, or we have numerous scooter-only programs. And if the university was interested, if the students were interested, we are certainly open to that conversation. But we've sort of had a clear understanding from day one that scooters were sort of off the table. And we've wanted to respect that. But we're always open to ways that will ultimately help us achieve our big picture goal, which is to provide popular, convenient, affordable alternatives to single-occupancy vehicle trips, ride share trips; just safer, greener, cleaner transportation options.
This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.