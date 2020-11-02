Imam Omar Suleiman, founder and president of the Yaqueen Institute for Islamic Research, joined the virtual Religion and Common Good seminar on Sunday evening to speak about Islam’s role, historically and presently, in denouncing racism.
The seminar was co-hosted by the University of Georgia’s Department of Religion and Willson Center for Humanities and Arts.
“Islam, from it’s very inception, resonated with the marginalized,” Suleiman said. “It resonates as a religion that in upholding the oneness of God and the oneness of humanity, breaks all of the superficial barriers that human beings use as false idols to oppress each other.”
The teachings of oneness in Islam resonated with many members of the Black community
Malcolm X’s journey to change the hearts and minds of 1960s Americans was not unfettered with doubt that he would achieve anything with white Americans, Suleiman said.
According to Suleiman, it was through Malcolm X’s hajj, or pilgrimage to Mecca, that he grew to believe that people of all races could treat each other as equals.
“Malcolm did not lose any type of commitment to his people. Rather, Malcolm saw hope and he saw possibility. And in that hope and possibility, he found motivation to continue to work for something that was greater and something that he felt a deep faith commitment to now,” Suleiman said.
He described his own hajj experience as a stunning scene, enriched by a sea of people of all different skin colors and a medley of different languages.
“When you come to that place there is just a complete paradigm shift in the way that you start to see the world, and a potency of unity and liberation,” he said.
Suleiman also discussed the topic of racism in the context of the tribalism that plagued the land during the time of the prophet Muhammad, a religious leader and the founder of Islam. He said Muhammad acknowledged that tribalism was not only overt, and it must be dismantled on a structural and societal level.
Muhammad connected racialized poverty to racism and condemned them both. According to Suleiman, the prophet Muhammad also married couples from different tribes and economic statuses to promote a sense of oneness.
In Muhammad’s farewell speech, Suleiman said the prophet stated that skin color is not an indicator of status in the eyes of God, only taqwa, or piety.
Suleiman also reminded attendees that Islam is a religion, and although the discussion about Islam in the political space can cause people to think it is a political movement; it is not.
Robert Foster, a senior lecturer in the Department of Religion and the seminar’s moderator, screened questions from the audience and read them to Suleiman.
The questions included a variety of topics underneath the umbrella of race and religion, including questions about combating Islamophobia.
Suleiman said the Islamophobia that shrouds hijab-wearing can sometimes have a chilling effect on women who want to wear their hijabs. Although, he described the wearing of a hijabor head-covering to be an act of willing devotion, rather than forceful oppression and a fairly common practice across many religions.
“I think it’s important for us to challenge ourselves to say, why do we immediately go to a place of suppression and oppression when we see added layers of clothing?” Suleiman said. “That in and of itself is a form of dehumanizing by not allowing Muslim women to tell their own stories.”
Suleiman related dehumanization back to the killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. He said that similar to the way we say the names of the victims of police brutality, we should also say the names of victims of those killed overseas as a result of U.S. foreign policy.
“[The treatment of] Muslims abroad and people at our southern border and African Americans in our inner cities is deeply dehumanizing,” Suleiman said.
More Religion and Common Good seminars are scheduled for the upcoming semester to further delve into the intersection of religion and race.
